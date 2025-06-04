"Wrong show”—Love Island USA fans criticize Belle-A for asking Nic and Taylor to kiss her on the cheek

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on June 3, 2025. The first episode introduced new single contestants and saw them coupling up with each other under the supervision of reality TV fame Ariana Madix. Belle-A Walker was among these new entries and struck a chord with Taylor and Nicholas, aka Nic.

The 22-year-old, Honolulu, Hawaii resident, stayed firm on her ethics in a Love Island USA task, where the ladies had to kiss their potential matches and choose one of them to pair with.

Some of the other ladies of the season kissed the guys they liked on the lips and coupled up with the man of their choice. But when it was Belle-A's turn, she asked Taylor to give her a peck on the cheek and asked the same from Nic. She announced that she had a strict 'no lip-kissing on the first date' policy, and Taylor and Nic approved of it. She eventually chose to go with Nic.

Fans of Love Island USA took to X and reacted to Belle-A's actions.

"Belle-A pissed me off with that cheek stunt like girl you’re on the wrong show," a fan said.

"And Bella girl you 22 acting like an old a** granny. A kiss on the cheek? Girl BOOOOO," said another.

"Did Belle-a ever watch the show before? Cause even the challenges have kissing… are we really going to get only pecks on the cheek from her???? Be serious..," added a third.

"I’m sorry. But that whole Christian shy modesty sh*t is not cute. Don’t go on a show like Love Island & act like you finna find someone who’s okay with just holding hands & a kiss on the cheek when everyone else is making out," wrote another.

Fans of Love Island USA criticized Belle-A for coming to a show where kissing on the lips was the norm.

"Belle-A finna be first boot and she can't blame nobody but herself for them cheek kisses," an X user wrote.

"Why would you come on #LoveIslandUSA to give cheek kisses, you could’ve kept that on the playground," another user wrote.

"Lmao okay how long is Bella gonna do the cheek kissing thing girl you came on Love Island," commented one.

"Belle-A what the f*ck you come on Love Island for?? A kiss on the cheek??" wrote another.

What Belle-A said about not kissing on the lips and how the guys reacted to it on Love Island USA season 7 premiere?

After Belle-A requested Taylor and Nic to kiss her on the cheek during her turn at the coupling ceremony, Ariana asked her why she was getting her cheeks kissed.

"I've got a little strict, no kiss on the first date policy," she replied.

Ariana then asked Taylor how the peck felt for him. He said it was "cool" and described it as "nice and classy," He also mentioned that he liked Belle-A for the approach. Ariana then asked Nic how he liked the kiss, and he said it was one of the best kisses on the cheek he had in a long time.

It was then time for Belle-A to choose who she wanted to pair with. Before answering, she praised the pecks she had with both of them and called the experience "magnificent". She thanked the male contestants for it, then said she thought Nic was calling her name.

For more updates on Belle-A, fans of Love Island USA can follow her on her official Instagram page, @perksofisabelle.

