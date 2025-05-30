When will Love Island USA season 7 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Love Island USA season 7 follows the established format of the reality dating show, with a new cast, a returning host, and a familiar villa setting in Fiji. The premiere on June 3, 2025, marks the continuation of the series’ summer presence on Peacock.

Hosting duties return to Ariana Madix, who took over as presenter in the previous season. The season will feature new islanders entering the villa, daily challenges, and the pursuit of the grand prize, providing ongoing developments for viewers to follow.

Everything to know about Love Island USA season 7

Release date and episode schedule

Love Island USA season 7 will debut on June 3, 2025, at 9 PM Eastern Time. New episodes are scheduled to air nightly, with the exception of Wednesdays, providing a consistent weekday presence on Peacock.

This release pattern mirrors that of recent seasons, aiming to maintain audience engagement throughout the summer. The show’s format continues to center around daily recaps of islanders’ interactions, challenges, and eliminations.

Season 7 cast lineup and host details

The first ten cast members for season 7 were announced by Peacock shortly before the premiere. The initial group includes five men: Taylor Williams, Jeremiah Brown, Ace Greene, Austin Shepard, and Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and five women: Chelley Bissainthe, Belle-A Walker, Olandria Carthen, Yulissa Escobar, and Huda Mustafa.

Additional contestants, commonly known as “bombshells,” will enter the villa throughout the season to disrupt existing couples. Ariana Madix returns as the host for this season, marking her second consecutive year in the role.

Madix assumed hosting responsibilities starting with season 6 after Sarah Hyland’s departure. Alongside Madix, the show’s narrator, Iain Sterling will provide commentary.

Madix has collaborated again with stylist Emily Men to curate new on-screen looks for season 7. During a May interview with Access Hollywood, Madix mentioned the inclusion of crochet and custom pieces for her wardrobe this year, saying:

"There are definitely some things we're looking at fashion-wise this year that we didn't really look at last year — some crochet, some custom...You can't recreate, you can't rewear, so I think in some ways we're going in [a] very different direction [for the looks this season]."

Filming location and format

The Love Island USA season 7 will be filmed in Fiji, continuing the location choice from the previous two seasons. The villa setting offers a tropical environment where islanders live together, participate in games and challenges designed to test their relationships, and face eliminations based on coupling dynamics and public voting.

The arrival of new islanders, or bombshells, is a recurring element intended to introduce shifts in the villa’s social and romantic atmosphere. The $100,000 prize remains the incentive for the final winning couple.

Contestants must navigate both personal connections and strategic decisions to reach the finale. Throughout the season, challenges and twists are introduced regularly to maintain competition and drama within the villa.

Viewing platforms and access

Love Island USA season 7 will be available exclusively on Peacock. Previous seasons have been split between streaming platforms: the first three seasons are accessible on Hulu, while seasons four through six are found on Peacock.

This move consolidates the latest content on Peacock, where new episodes debut and are accessible for streaming.

For viewers interested in watching the show, a Peacock subscription is required. The platform offers on-demand access to the full season once episodes have aired.

Stream previous seasons of Love Island USA on Peacock.

