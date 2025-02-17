Who are the final couples in Love Island All Stars season 2? Details explored

The final couples of Love Island All Stars season 2 have been determined following a dramatic elimination process on its February 16 episode. After the public voted for their bottom three couples, previously dumped Islanders returned to the villa to decide which couple would be sent home.

Ad

In the end, Harriett and Ronnie were eliminated, leaving five remaining couples who will compete in the final— Catherine and Omar, Ekin-Su and Curtis, Elma and Sammy, Gabby and Casey, and Grace and Luca.

Meet the final couples of Love Island All Stars season 2

1) Catherine and Omar

Catherine and Omar (Image via Instagram/ @loveisland)

Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame were coupled up in Episode 19 of Love Island All Stars. Catherine previously appeared in season 10, and reentered the villa for another chance at love. She had been involved in a couple of significant relationships on the show, but had not formed lasting connections.

Ad

Trending

Omar, who first appeared in season 11, returned as a bombshell during the Love Island All Stars season. Despite previous drama in the villa, including his involvement in love triangles, he found a match with Catherine.

2) Ekin-Su and Curtis

Ad

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard were coupled up in Episode 21. Ekin-Su made her first appearance on Love Island during season 8, where she won the show with her then-partner, Davide Sanclimenti. However, their connection ended after their journey in the villa.

Curtis also has a history with Love Island after appearing in season 5, where he initially coupled up with Amy Hart, before splitting in Casa Amor. He later formed a short-lived romance with Maura Higgins.

Ad

Upon his return to All Stars, Curtis emphasized his new approach to love, stating that he is now at a "different stage," and is looking to settle down.

3) Elma and Sammy

Elma and Sammy(Image via Instagram/ @loveisland)

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root were coupled up in episode 18, after Sammy stole Elma from Ronnie. Elma had previously appeared in season 5 as a bombshell but was eliminated shortly after. After her brief stint on the show, Elma returned for the Love Island All Stars season, stating that she wanted to give the experience a proper chance.

Ad

Sammy, who first appeared in season 10, had won the show alongside Jess Harding. However, their relationship ended after a few months. Sammy later returned to Love Island for the All Stars season, where he formed a new connection with Elma.

4) Gabby and Casey

Ad

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were coupled up in episode 4. Gabby had previously competed in season 3, where she left the villa in a relationship that later ended. Since then, she has built a career as a fitness instructor and podcast host.

After eight years, she returned to Love Island for the All Stars season, hoping to find her "one."

Casey, a former recruitment consultant, first appeared in season 9 and later returned for All Stars as a bombshell. He had brief connections with several Islanders, before coupling up with Gabby.

Ad

5) Grace and Luca

Ad

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish were coupled up in episode 26. Grace had previously appeared in season 11, where she caused a stir by stealing Joey Essex from Samantha Kenny. She later coupled up with Reuben Collins, but their relationship ended soon after leaving the villa.

Luca, on the other hand, was part of the successful couple with Gemma Owen in season 8. They finished in second place but separated shortly after leaving the villa. Luca has since returned to Love Island with a new mindset, stating that he is now more mature and reflective about his past experiences.

Ad

Love Island All Stars is currently airing on ITV2 and available for streaming on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback