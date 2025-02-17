Who got eliminated from Love Island All Stars season 2 episode 35? Details explored

In Love Island All Stars season 2, episode 35, Harriett and Ronnie were eliminated after the ex-Islanders voted. The episode aired on February 16, 2025, and the decision followed a tense voting process, which saw the return of former contestants to the villa to determine who would leave before the final.

Ad

The remaining couples— Catherine and Omar, Ekin-Su and Curtis, Elma and Sammy, Gabby and Casey, and Grace and Luca— now face the final challenge.

Ex-Islanders decide who gets eliminated on Love Island All Stars Season 2

Recap of episode and elimination

The Love Island All Stars episode opened with the remaining Islanders awaiting their fate. The public had already voted to place three couples at the bottom, and the task was then handed over to the returning Islanders to decide who would be eliminated. The couples in the bottom three were Harriett and Ronnie, Catherine and Omar, and Elma and Sammy.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The tension heightened as Olivia, one of the returning Islanders, cast her vote for Harriett and Ronnie, citing her view of a text she had seen from Grace, in which she allegedly expressed her desire to win. Olivia ultimately voted for Harriett and Ronnie, due to the couple's perceived dynamics.

Other Islanders added their votes, with Ron choosing Elma and Sammy based on the couple’s confrontations in the villa and their age difference. Samie also voted for Harriett and Ronnie, citing a lack of compatibility. Montel followed suit and voted for Harriett and Ronnie, while India chose Elma and Sammy for similar reasons, highlighting the age gap.

Ad

Marcel, Nas, and Danielle each cast their votes for Harriett and Ronnie, with Danielle expressing emotional reasoning behind her decision. Chuggs also voted for the couple, and Kaz chose Elma and Sammy but gave Grace advice regarding Luca’s behavior.

Ad

The last vote from Tina proved to be the deciding factor. After considering the votes, Tina ultimately chose Harriett and Ronnie to leave the villa. As a result, the couple was eliminated and missed out on the Love Island All Stars final.

Harriett and Ronnie's journey on Love Island

Harriett Blackmore entered the villa as a bombshell contestant, marking a reunion with her season 11 ex, Ronnie Vint. Known outside the Love Island franchise as a dance teacher and personal shopper, Harriett’s time in the villa included her reconnection with Ronnie. Before her elimination, she expressed that she didn’t expect Tina’s vote, even though she anticipated Olivia’s decision.

Ad

Ad

Ronnie Vint first appeared on Love Island during season 11, where he became involved in a love triangle, and eventually coupled up with Harriett. The couple briefly dated after leaving the villa but later separated. Ronnie returned to Love Island All Stars to show how much he had grown since his first appearance. Off-screen, Ronnie is a semi-professional soccer player from London.

During the elimination, Harriett and Ronnie spoke to host Maya Jama about their thoughts. Harriett said she had no regrets about her experience in the villa, and Ronnie suggested that he still had feelings for Harriett, as their reunion enabled him to be the man he wanted to be. Even though they left, they both stated that their journey had brought them to one another.

Ad

Love Island All Stars is airing on ITV2 and streaming on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback