"I'm in a good place by it" — Love Island All Stars' Scott bids farewell as he exits the Villa

During the latest episode of Love Island All Stars, Scott Thomas announced his decision to leave the villa. He explained:

"I have made a decision to leave man, I just think it's the right time but I've had the best time ever. I don't want everyone to be sad mind, I'm just in a good place by it."

Scott's departure marked a significant turning point in the show, leaving his fellow islanders to process the emotional impact of his exit. Despite his difficult decision, Scott expressed that he was at peace with his choice and felt it was time to move on.

Scott's emotional exit: A reflection on his Time on Love Island All Stars

The recoupling and Scott's emotional goodbye

In the episode's recoupling ceremony, Scott chose to stay with his current partner, Tina, reaffirming their connection. However, despite this commitment, Scott later opened up about his doubts, which led to his decision to leave. In a private conversation with his friend Luca, Scott explained:

"I can't force connections... I just feel like I've come here and done everything that I want to do."

This conversation set the stage for Scott's emotional departure, as he grappled with the internal conflict of staying true to himself while also considering his relationships in the Love Island All Stars villa.

When Scott made the final decision to leave, he gathered the group of islanders for a moment of farewell. He expressed:

"I've had the best time ever but I have made a decision to leave man... I'm in a good place by it."

Despite his calm demeanor, it was clear that Scott's exit was not without mixed emotions. He wanted to ensure that his departure was not a sad occasion for anyone, emphasizing that his decision was based on personal reflection and growth.

Reactions from fellow islanders

Scott's decision left his fellow contestants in a state of disbelief and sadness. Luca, in particular, seemed deeply affected, admitting:

"Out of everyone in here, I trust you the most."

This sentiment reflected the strong bond between the two men, as Luca had always valued Scott's honesty and friendship throughout their time in the Love Island All Stars villa. Tina, Scott's partner at the time, also expressed her disappointment.

As Scott prepared to leave, she quietly acknowledged:

"I know what it is as well."

While Tina had hoped for a lasting connection with Scott, it became clear that their relationship had reached its natural conclusion. Scott, in turn, reassured her, telling her:

"I'm not going to get a better connection with someone in here... I just don't want to force anything else."

His words underscored his desire to be true to himself, even if it meant parting ways with Tina. Other islanders, like Casey, were visibly upset by Scott's departure.

"I'm just going to miss him so much... I'm just gutted," Casey said.

Scott’s departure and his message to Tina

After Scott announced leaving the Love Island All Stars villa, he took a moment to talk to Tina privately:

"I don't want you to think for one minute there's anything wrong with you or anything...You've been amazing man, but I just... I've still got my own sh*t to do. I just don't want to fast track things or force things or anything." he said to Tina.

His words were a reminder that he valued his time in the Love Island All Stars villa but felt that his journey was taking him in a different direction. Scott also left a message of encouragement for her, noting:

"I want every bomb that comes here, you give them a fair chance... give them a good go."

Catch Love Island All Stars on ITV2 and stream it anytime on ITVX to stay up to date with all the latest drama!

