Love Island All Stars season 2 episode 35 recap: Ex-Islanders take charge of the next elimination

In Love Island All Stars season 2, episode 35, which aired on February 16, 2025, the remaining contestants faced a tense elimination process. The previously dumped Islanders returned to the villa and were given the power to decide who would be sent home from the bottom three couples, which had been determined by public votes.

Ad

Harriett and Ronnie, Catherine and Omar, and Elma and Sammy waited anxiously to hear who would be eliminated. In the end, it was Harriett and Ronnie who were voted off the island.

Episode and elimination overview on Love Island All Stars season 2

The Ex-Islanders return to vote

Ad

Trending

The return of the eliminated Love Island All Stars Islanders created an atmosphere of tension and anticipation in the villa. India, Olivia, Marcel, Kaz, Montel, Nas, Ron, Danielle, Samie, Tina, and Chuggs were tasked with voting for one couple from the bottom three.

Each of them explained their reasons for their choices, and the votes were cast for various reasons, including compatibility, past confrontations, and personal opinions on the couples’ dynamics. Olivia’s vote ensued drama when she mentioned texts she had allegedly seen from Grace, in which Grace suggested she would do anything to win.

Ad

Despite her concerns about Grace, Olivia still voted for Harriett and Ronnie, believing they were the least compatible couple in the villa. Ron, meanwhile, cited confrontations and the age gap between Elma and Sammy as his reasons for voting against them.

The voting breakdown and reactions

Ad

As the voting continued, each Love Island All Stars ex-Islander shared their reasoning. Samie and Montel both chose Harriett and Ronnie, with Samie referring to their lack of compatibility. Marcel, Nas, and India voted for Elma and Sammy, focusing on the couple’s age difference.

Danielle, who appeared emotional during her vote, also chose Harriett and Ronnie, and Chuggs and Kaz followed suit, supporting the decision to send them home. Kaz even offered Grace advice, warning her about Luca and the rumors surrounding him.

Ad

Most of the votes were for Harriett and Ronnie, but it was Tina's vote that finally sealed their doom. The last to vote, Tina voted for Harriett and Ronnie, meaning that they would be out of the island. Their time on the show was over, and they would not get to compete in the final.

Ad

After their Love Island All Stars elimination, Harriett and Ronnie spoke with host Maya Jama about their time on the show. Harriett explained that while she had expected Olivia’s vote, she had not anticipated Tina’s decision. Ronnie expressed his contentment with their reunion, despite the obstacles they faced.

He stated he had been strongly drawn to Harriett and was glad to have rekindled the relationship. Harriett also looked back, observing she'd briefly considered other relationships but that being back with Ronnie felt right. Both insisted they had no regrets about appearing on the show.

Ad

The Love Island All Stars final five couples, now vying for the win, include Catherine and Omar, Ekin-Su and Curtis, Elma and Sammy, Gabby and Casey, and Grace and Luca. The next episode will determine who will emerge as the Love Island: All Stars champions and claim the title.

As the series draws closer to its conclusion, viewers can expect a thrilling finale that will decide the ultimate winners. Love Island All Stars continues to air on ITV2 and stream on ITVX, with the final episode set to showcase the culmination of the season’s drama, twists, and love stories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback