⁠"Where is the SHOW?????"— Love Island USA fans upset over delayed season 7 premiere

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The show was set to air at 9 pm ET on Peacock, but a minute before the airtime, Peacock took to social media to inform fans of a "slight delay," which didn't sit well with the audience.

Ad

Fans took to social media to react to the unexpected change in the show's premiere time and expressed their anger online. One person wrote on X:

"OH PEACOCK SINCE YOU GOT A LIL MONEY YOU THINK YOU TOO GOOD FOR US????? Y’all playing it crazy now it’s damn near 9:15 where is the SHOW?????"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"took my nightly drugs and got into bed to watch this and now they wore off and still no love island. Screw peacock/nbc," a fan commented.

"Get it together--- yall should've released it early like last year," a tweet read.

As the episode aired, fans expressed more disappointment over the extended introduction video:

"his LONG a** ununnecessary music video we didn’t need #LoveIslandUSA to thank trump for this tweet," a person wrote.

Ad

"What in the Disney Channel Original Movie is this long ass music video opening? Move it alonggggggg," a fan commented.

"No way yall delayed it 45 min just to start off w an unwanted 5 min music video…." a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Ummm so whose idea was it to start #LoveIslandUSA Season 7 with a 90s reject MTV music video that wouldn't even make the TRL top 10 list. God that was so cringe and bad. Don't do that sh*t again," a person wrote.

Ad

"Literally me when that stupid music video was on after waiting 40+ minutes for the episode," a fan commented.

Love Island USA season 7's first look teased what to expect from the show

Ad

Six hours before the new season of Love Island USA season 7 was set to air, the show's official Youtube account posted a two-and-a-half-minute long teaser of what to expect.

It started with Chelley Bissainthe and Olandria Carthen getting out of their respective cars and introducing themselves.

The two female cast members hugged before making their way to the villa. Huda Mustafa entered the villa next, followed by Belle-A Walker and Yulissa Escobar.

Ad

Ariana Madix greeted the female Love Island USA season 7 cast members and welcomed them to Fiji.

"Are you ready to find your man?" she asked.

Belle told her that she was ready to have fun as the male islanders started walking in. Ace Greene and Nicolas Vansteenberghe entered the villa together as the latter yelled that they were "home."

Taylor Williams appeared next, asking what was "good," followed by Love Island USA season 7 star Austin Shepard and Jeremiah Brown.

Ad

Ariana asked them to join the party before asking the cast about getting them "coupled up."

"This year, things are going to be a little different. Time to let your lips do the talking," the season 7 host said.

After a kissing challenge was teased, the host and Vanderpump Rules alum said the show had its "first five official couples." In the following clip, Ace was seen saying that he had never kissed so many women in one go before.

Ad

Meanwhile, Olandria told the cameras she wasn't trying to be "delusional," but she liked what she was seeing so far.

Ariana Madix returned to the villa to give the islanders a chance to "make a play" for the person they might have a thing for but hadn't kissed yet.

After several cast members exchanged pecks, she asked someone if they fancied starting a "secret affair."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans of the Peacock reality show started watching the show a little later than they anticipated after the episode didn't air at 9 pm ET as expected and were upset by the last-minute schedule change.

Love Island USA season 7 will air episode 2 tomorrow at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More