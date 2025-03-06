Vanderpump Rules' cast supposedly knew Jax Taylor was an addict, claims Tom Sandoval

According to Tom Sandoval, the cast of Vanderpump Rules learned about Jax Taylor hiding drug addiction much earlier than his public admission. During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 5, Sandoval disclosed the cast members already knew about Taylor's cocaine addiction.

"Yes, I was somewhat aware of his problems with addiction," Sandoval stated. "I mean, I'm around him. I've been around him over the years, obviously."

Tom Sandoval's remarks came just a day after Jax Taylor announced that he was 83 days sober from cocaine and alcohol. During an episode of the Bravo podcast Hot Mic on March 4, Taylor confessed to struggling with substance abuse for over two decades.

When asked by Andy Cohen whether the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast was aware of Taylor's addiction, Sandoval affirmed, "Yes." He praised Taylor for coming forward with his story and working toward sobriety.

"I think that's amazing," Sandoval, 42, said. "I'm so proud of him. I think that's so awesome. He really seems like he's really been working on himself for real this time."

Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent also weighed in on the revelation during a March 4 Amazon Livestream, saying, as reported by E News,

"It’s a very, very delicate subject. Sobriety for someone—it’s not one-size-fits-all. Everyone has a different level of addiction, but addiction is addiction." Kent, who has been sober since 2018, added, "I want to say that I am very proud of him, whether I dig him or not."

Jax Taylor opens up about addiction and recovery

Jax Taylor, 45, revealed that his addiction began in his early twenties. While he had periods of abstinence, Taylor said that at times, his drug use would escalate. He clarified that while he does not consider himself equally addicted to alcohol, the two substances "go hand in hand." Taylor stated,

"I can't do cocaine without drinking, so I just gave up both, and I’m proud to say I'm 82, 83 days sober right now."

Jax Taylor's decision to seek treatment came after what he described as the "hardest" year of his life. His marriage to Brittany Cartwright ended in separation, followed by her filing for divorce in August 2024. Taylor admitted that his addiction worsened during this time and that he reached "rock bottom" after an altercation with Cartwright in front of their three-year-old son, Cruz.

Following Taylor's confession, his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, shared her thoughts on social media, as reported by E News,

"I wish more than anyone I could say how proud I am of him today, but I'd be lying," she wrote on Instagram Stories on March 4. "His actions will speak for themselves."

Cartwright, 36, stated that she had spent years trying to help Jax Taylor overcome his addiction. She also acknowledged the difficulties she has faced in co-parenting with Taylor since their separation.

Jax Taylor participated in rehab twice before medical professionals diagnosed him with bipolar disorder along with post-traumatic stress disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.

Both former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Kent demonstrated their support for his sobriety.

