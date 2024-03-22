Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently expressed concerns about raising her daughter in a domestic atmosphere that would undergo significant changes once she delivers her second child. Kent recently opened up on Amazon Live about her second pregnancy, which was initiated by intrauterine insemination.

The Vanderpump Rules star is currently embroiled in a legal custody battle with Randall Emmett, who also happens to be her daughter Ocean's father. Kent shared that there is a possibility that Ocean might be confused as she might have to relocate to her father's residence in case he wins the custody battle. She said,

“There is gonna be a new baby in the home, which she’s going to love. But I also think she’s going to be confused when she has to go to the other house. And this baby gets to stay with mom all the time.”

According to RealityBlurb, Lala has expressed the difficulties of raising Ocean full-time on her own in the past.

A look into Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's concerns over Ocean amid second pregnancy

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently spoke at length at an Amazon Live session about her relationship with daughter Ocean and how the latter was getting used to the idea of having a sibling. Lala mentioned that she had broken the news of her second pregnancy to her daughter and that Ocean understood everything readily. Lala said:

"Kid’s a genius, you guys. She understands everything, which is a blessing and a curse."

Lala further added that she was apprehensive of Ocean becoming confused by the new state of affairs to come, as her sibling will be staying with Lala while she would have to move to her father's residence. Nevertheless, Lala also mentioned that she would try her best to make Ocean feel inclusive and loved despite the presence of her sibling. She said:

"She (Ocean) just seems like the type of kid who’s very curious and has a lot of questions, so I’m gonna shower her with a lot of love. The amount of love I have for Ocean, I’m like, ‘How could I possibly love anybody or anything more than I love Ocean Kent?' I remember giving birth to Ocean and being like ‘Whoa, I don’t even know how to process this kind of love.”

Speaking on the topic of raising her second child and providing a loving home for the new-born, Lala disclosed that her mother will be helping her in the process. She said to E! News:

"My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps co-parent… I always say I’m raising my daughter Ocean, and I’ll be raising this new baby with my mom.”

The Vanderpump Rules star also talked about the importance of always having a support group around herself. She said:

"I have a pod around me, I say we’re like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it.”

However, Lala didn't shed any light on the possibility of a father for her second child and addressed the issue by stating that a father isn't in the picture at the moment. She expressed:

"The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist, I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of—I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs on Mondays on Bravo.