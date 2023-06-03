How many tattoos does Lala Kent have? Designs and meaning explored

Whether it be for Vanderpump Rules or the Scandoval drama, Lala Kent has been making headlines as of late. However, most recently, her appearance on the reality series' reunion led to netizens looking up the actress' tattoos.

Kent has several tattoos on her body, but the one she is most known for is the "801" tattoo on her shoulder, which is visible in most of her pics. The actress has often given her fans a sneak peek of her tattoos, even rocking a sheer dress to show off her orca ink design. As of now, the Vanderpump Rules star has seven permanent tattoos on her body that are known to the public.

Lala Kent has seven different tattoos that are known to the public

1) heathen

Lala Kent's "heathen" tattoo (Image via Instagram/@lalakent)

Right above Lala Kent's left elbow, one can spot the "heathen" tattoo. It is a simple tattoo with a minimalistic line design, with the whole word in a small case.

Kent hasn't opened up about the meaning behind the tattoo, but it could be referring to the literal meaning of the word. Many often get the word inked when they want to dissociate themselves from an institutionalized religion.

2) Lion head

Lala Kent's lion tattoo (Image via Instagram/@lalakent)

Another tattoo that Lala Kent hasn't provided any information on is the lion head design on her upper right arm. The tattoo is located on the inner corner of her arm, so it is harder to spot compared to most of her tattoos.

This design is the most detailed of all her permanent inks, with the facial features and mane being drawn out with extreme precision. Although the size of the lion head isn't too big, the tattoo artist managed to add depth and shading to the image, creating an almost life-like design.

3) bRand new

Lala Kent's "bRand new" tattoo (Image via Instagram/@lalakent)

Lala Kent previously had her ex-fiance Randall Emmett's name inked to her right arm. However, she got it covered last year by transforming "Rand" to "bRand new".

The tattoo cover-up was beautifully done by removing her ex's name and signifying that she was a brand new person after moving on from the relationship. Tattoo cover-ups are one of the best ways to tweak a regrettable permanent ink, as the next option would be getting a laser removal.

4) Palm tree

Lala Kent's palm tattoo (Image via Instagram/@lalakent)

Lala Kent has a lone palm tree on her right ankle that has quite an intricate design. The tree looks aesthetic and chic, perfect to be rocked with almost all outfits. However, she hasn't been vocal about the meaning behind this tattoo.

The palm tree could either stand for her love for the ocean or represent the place she currently lives in: Palm Springs, which is well-known for its palm tree-lined roads.

5) DAD

Lala Kent's "DAD" tattoo (Image via Instagram/@lalakent)

This particular tattoo is especially close to Kent's heart, as it is in memory of her late father, who passed away in 2018. In the Instagram post showing the tattoo to the world, the actress said:

"Back to L.A...wearing my dad's watch, and an epic tattoo. Repping my pops till the end of time...Dad, I promise i'm going to make you proud. I'm going to be kind and tender hearted, just like you."

It is a simple line tattoo, with the word "DAD" in all caps encased within a heart. The tattoo is located on her right arm, right above her elbow, almost in the same position as the "heathens" tattoo.

6) 801

When Kent first debuted her shoulder tattoo, her fans found the numbers quite random, but the star later went on to reveal that it was the area code of a place she holds close to her heart.

"801" is the area code of Salt Lake City, where the actress grew up. This tattoo design is a throwback and an appreciation of the place that has made her who she is today, holding fond memories of her childhood.

7) Orca

Kent's orca tattoo is the least visible of all her permanent inks, which is located on her left side, above her rib cage. The actress has repeatedly shown her love for the ocean, going so far as to name her daughter Ocean as well.

The orca tattoo seems to be a simple line design without much intricate details. It is a minimalistic ink that would only show through when the star sports a bikini or wears a dress with net details, as she did in the post flaunting her orca tattoo.

