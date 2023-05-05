What does Doja Cat's new bat tattoo really mean? Internet calls it "demonic" and "satanic" as singer's photos go viral

Doja Cat took the internet by storm when she showed up to the Met Gala 2023 as a cat, taking inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's feline friend Choupette. On May 4, 2023, the Kiss Me More singer took to Instagram to share pictures of her newest ink, a bat skeleton across her back. Along with that, she also shared a quote explaining the reasoning behind her new tattoo design.

The tattoo design being that of a skeleton, netizens were quick to call the ink "satanic" and "demonic." Some Twitter users even stated that the Woman singer sold her soul to the devil by inking the design permanently on her body.

Doja debuts the new tattoo design less than a month after revealing her monster tattoo, which also received a very similar reaction from the internet. The design took inspiration from Fortunio Liceti's De Monstris, specifically the 1665 edition that came with the illustrations of the monsters.

Doja Cat got a bat skeleton inked across her back

Doja Cat revealed her newest ink to the internet in a series of images she posted on Instagram. The first picture has the singer posing with her back toward the mirror to best capture the tattoo design. She gives her fans a closer look at her newest ink creation in the second and fourth pictures.

She explained the meaning behind the design by sharing a few passages with one paragraph highlighted, which talks about the symbolic meaning behind bats and what they stand for. The quote reads:

"Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."

The Need to Know singer credited Mr. K from Bang Bang Tattoo Studio in New York City. The tattoo artist has inked the likes of David Beckham, Liam Hemsworth, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and more.

The permanent ink design consists of a delicate bat skeleton that seems to be hanging off a ring attached to a rope. The design features the bat biting onto the ring, and its wings and legs are completely sprawled out.

Internet calls Doja Cat's new bat tattoo "demonic" and "satanic" as singer's photos go viral (Image via Twitter)

The netizens were quite displeased with Doja Cat's choice of tattoo, some even stating that the singer has "lost it" and there is no point in trying to defend her. One of the Twitter users even said, "I thought people were joking around when they said she was worshipping Satan."

Many also raised their concern about how the 27-year-old rapper can't deny the "satanic allegations" anymore after getting this tattoo, as this is the second time she has gone viral due to her choice of ink.

However, some of her fans loved the new permanent tattoo, noting how this probably marked a new era for the Say So singer. As Doja pointed out in the quote she shared, bats are a symbol of transition and new beginnings, so the design might be an indication to her fans to expect something different from her upcoming music.

