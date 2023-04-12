How many tattoos does Jeremy Renner have? Design and meaning explored

Jeremy Renner is well-known for his role as Hawkeye in the Avengers franchise. He recently made his first red carpet appearance after his near-fatal snow plow accident.

The American actor was there for the premiere of Rennervations, a docu-series where he teamed up with experts to renovate used vehicles to serve communities in need around the world.

Jeremy Renner has two permanent tattoos known to the world and has dabbled in temporary tattoos for his role as Hawkeye. He has a tattoo of his family crest and also a unique tattoo he shares with his fellow Avengers actors.

Family crest and Avengers tattoo: Jeremy Renner has two permanent tattoos

1) Family crest

Jeremy Renner has a tattoo on his left arm, on the left shoulder joint to be specific. The tattoo design is that of the Hawkeye actor's family crest and it goes to show his deep connection to his family and his roots.

The crest is of German origin, reflecting his German descent. The tattoo has an intricate design and takes inspiration from the Renner Coat of Arms. The tattoo goes on to show not only his love but also the pride he feels towards his ancestry.

2) Avengers tattoo

Jeremy is known to have a very close relationship with his Avengers co-stars. They got the Avengers symbol inked on their body to commemorate the good times they shared on the set. The actors got inked on the 10th anniversary of the franchise, marking a major milestone in their careers as well.

When one observes the design carefully, one can see the number '6' under the symbol of Avengers. This represents the six original members the Avengers franchise started with, namely, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk).

On the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Renner opened up more about this tattoo. He said:

"Six of us, the original six did...The original six got a tattoo because we’ve all been together over the last decade and spent a lot of time together and have a lot of similar shared experiences in life and so we got this symbol this artist designed for us. Eastside Ink, Josh Lord."

The tattoo is located on the Bourne Legacy actor's upper back, not completely hidden but also not visible the whole time. It is a good location for tattoos as the area is usually hidden under collars and will be visible to the world occasionally.

In his role as Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner has previously been seen with a tattoo sleeve. For Avengers: Endgame, the actor had to wear a sleeve of fake tattoos. The sleeve featured a large skull on his tricep, which seemed to be the skull of a Ronin.

His forearm had an eastern dragon coiling around it, with the background mostly consisting of foliage. The tattoo was meant to reflect Hawkeye's experience in Japan, with its very obvious Eastern influence.

For continuity's sake, the tattoo is also featured in the Hawkeye series. The series is set about a year after the events of Avengers: Endgame, so incorporating the tattoo smoothly ties the movie and series together in terms of timeline.

