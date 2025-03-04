Jax Taylor admits to being a drug addict for years before his recent sobriety

Jax Taylor has recently admitted to struggling with drug addiction for more than two decades. On March 4, the reality TV star, known for his role on Vanderpump Rules, revealed his dependency on cocaine while celebrating more than 80 days of sobriety on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, hosted by Alex Baskin.

"This is tough to say. … I’m an addict. I have substance issues, primarily with cocaine. Oh, that’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this for I think the last — on and off, since I was 23. I’m 45," Taylor said.

Taylor, who also stars in Bravo's The Valley, acknowledged that his addiction was noticeable to fans over the years, even though producers were unaware of his drug use.

Jax Taylor details years of substance abuse and rehab stints

During the interview, Jax Taylor shared that while he did not believe he had an alcohol problem, his drug use was closely linked to drinking.

"I can’t do cocaine without drinking, so I just gave up both, and I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now," he said, calling it the longest period he has remained substance-free since he was 21.

Jax Taylor also discussed his relapse and time in rehab, explaining that his addiction worsened following his separation from his wife, Brittany Cartwright, in early 2024. Taylor recalled hitting "rock bottom" and realizing he needed help, leading him to seek treatment at an inpatient facility in August 2024.

However, his first attempt at rehab was not entirely successful. Taylor admitted he had to check himself a second time after a triggering event involving Cartwright led to a relapse. He described an incident in which he lost control while their three-year-old son, Cruz, was in the backseat.

Jax Taylor ultimately spent 17 days in treatment, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"For me, that was enough. I was like, 'Another 14 is not gonna do anything. I know that I’m good. I'm OK. I just needed to get back,'" he stated.

Brittany Cartwright responds to Jax Taylor’s admission

Brittany Cartwright, 36, has since spoken out about Taylor’s confession. In an exclusive statement to People on March 4, she said:

"For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he’s instilled on our family over the years."

She revealed that she had tried "desperately to help him without success" and remains doubtful about his commitment to sobriety. Cartwright emphasized that her primary focus is navigating the situation for the sake of their son.

"Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage, and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that, one day, he will be a better person for his son," she added.

Jax Taylor reflects on his struggles and future goals

Jax Taylor admitted that his substance abuse affected his time on Vanderpump Rules, acknowledging that viewers likely noticed signs of his drug use. He also admitted to sneaking drinks and using drugs between scenes while filming the reality show.

Following his exit from Vanderpump Rules in 2020, Taylor’s struggles continued as he transitioned to The Valley. However, he is now focused on maintaining his sobriety and sharing his journey with others.

