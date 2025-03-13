"I was never really made for reality TV"- Ariana Madix addresses her departure from Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules reality show cast member Ariana Madix addressed her official departure from the series to the public. She revealed that she had no intention to come back in her recent interview with People on March 13, 2025.

Bravo's reality show's latest season ended with Season 11 before viewers learned of Ariana Madix's departure from the cast. Meanwhile, Bravo announces its plans for Season 12 with cast changes.

Madix explained that reality TV programming played an essential part in her choice to leave the show despite speculation about last season's events.

"I've also learned that maybe that's not the best setting for me, and it's not a setting that really allows me to be myself. When you're not being yourself, you get yourself into situations where you're saying or doing things that you don't really back or believe in," she said.

Madix's departure follows a tumultuous period on the show, where tensions among the cast members reached new heights. Season 11 explored the aftermath of her highly publicized split with Tom Sandoval. She also admitted that she often struggled with being part of a reality TV drama.

"I was never really made for reality TV. I don't think I've ever been what makes a good reality star," she said.

Despite her success on the show, she confessed that it was not an environment where she felt comfortable being herself.

Ariana Madix confirms she won't return to Vanderpump Rules

In the interview with People, Ariana Madix was candid about her decision, saying:

"I don't think I was ever going to go back to Vanderpump Rules. That's the first time I've ever said that publicly, but I was never going to."

Madix officially left after social divisions among its crew members. Season 11 detailed the split fallout between Sandoval and Madix, along with examining how it affected their shared friendships. She explained that returning to the series would not have made sense for her, stating:

"If I did go back, I wouldn't have been able to do the job that would make a good show. And so it just wasn't going to make sense, the story didn't make sense."

A major event that shaped Madix's final season was the revelation of Tom Sandoval's affair with their former co-star, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. The scandal, widely dubbed as "Scandoval," became a major storyline on Vanderpump Rules and fueled widespread media coverage. However, Madix has been vocal about her dislike for the term, stating in her interview:

"I hate that name too. That word has never come out of my mouth."

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix developed new opportunities in entertainment after leaving Vanderpump Rules. Ariana took part in Dancing with the Stars in 2023 while starting Broadway Chicago with the Roxie Hart role in January 2024. Love Island USA welcomed Ariana Madix as its host in 2024, which helped strengthen her presence in the television industry.

Beyond entertainment, Ariana Madix co-owns the sandwich shop Something About Her with former Vanderpump Rules castmate Katie Maloney. Madix also stated to People that they were open to expanding the business to a new location if they meet the right investor.

