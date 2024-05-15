“I value trust, loyalty, and integrity” — Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney issues statement post reunion part 1

Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney took to social media on Tuesday after Bravo aired the show's latest episode on May 14, 2024. During the segment, Katie and Lala got into an argument, during which the latter revealed certain things Katie said about her close friend and business partner, Ariana Madix.

While discussing the support Ariana got after Scandoval and the opportunities that came her way, Lala Kent said that before the cast started filming season 11, during a phone call, Katie expressed frustrations about Ariana and her lack of participation in the sandwich shop.

Katie took to Instagram to clear the air and uploaded two stories. In one, she clarified the situation and noted that she was apprehensive about opening up something about herself on her own, and in the other, she wrote:

"To know me is to know I value trust, loyalty, and integrity."

"I went where I felt safe" — Katie Maloney addresses Lala Kent's Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion remarks

In an Instagram story, Vanderpump Rules season 11 star Katie Maloney addressed remarks that Lala Kent made about her friendship and business partnership with Ariana Madix. In response, Katie took to social media to let her fans know what had happened.

The cast member referred to Lala Kent's claims that during a phone call, Katie told Lala that Ariana was always running late on rent and that she didn't have the time. Chiming in on Ariana's personal life, Kent claimed that Katie agreed that the Vanderpump Rules star had no reason to still be sharing a house with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

In response to the claims, Katie explained that she has been suffering from "imposters syndrome" and was apprehensive about opening the sandwich shop on her own.

"So when Ariana was going through not only a world of hurt but also getting some amazing opportunities. That changed a lot of things during a pivotal time. I was extremely sensitive to what she was going through but also very supportive.

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 star said that she was dealing with "immense insecurity" about what she could take on and didn't want to put that on Ariana.

"I had an emotional response that didn't feel appropriate bringing to her front door so I went to where I felt safe. Or where I thought I was safe."

Katie continued that she later realized that the appropriate conversation to be had was with Ariana Madix and noted that since then, the two have had plenty of those.

Lala and Katie clash during Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 1

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 1, Lala Kent brought up some issues she had with Katie Maloney. Lala told her that she and Katie were on "rocky ground" going into the latest season and brought up their conflict on girls' night.

Lala said that at the time, she intended to let Ariana know that she had been where the season 11 cast member was, but Katie "jumped down" Lala's throat. Scheana chimed in and said that some of their issues could be a result of Katie going "back on" certain things she said to Lala before they started filming.

Lala noted that she felt abandoned by Katie during the season, and Katie wondered if that was because she didn't "jump on the Tom train." Lala reminded her of the conversations the reality stars had. Lala revealed that the two had conversations about Ariana "basically" abandoning Katie with the sandwich shop.

"This time, last year, you said she wasn't caught up on her rent for the sandwich shop," Lala added.

Episodes of season 11 are available to stream on Bravo.