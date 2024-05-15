"Katie matched her energy" — Vanderpump Rules fans pick sides during Lala vs. Katie in season 11 reunion part 1

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast sit down with Andy Cohen for part one of the reunion special that was filmed in August 2023, five months after Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's breakup due to the latter's months-long affair with former Bravo celebrity Rachel Leviss.

During the segment, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney got into a disagreement as Lala insinuated that the latter wasn't the same person on camera as she was off camera. Kent noted that Katie expressed frustrations about Ariana Madix with her in private, but the same was not visible on screen.

Vanderpump Rules fans took to social media to chime in on the situation and defend Katie Maloney and noted that Kent was trying to turn Katie and Ariana "against each other."

"Lala is acting like she was a victim in that argument with Katie. Katie matched her energy instead of backing down…Lala needs to stop playing in people’s faces..I’m over her…PumpRules #VanderpumpRules," a fan wrote.

"Lala trying to turn Katie and Ariana against each other by airing a private convo is despicable, what a trash person. Everyone vents sometimes, to publicly try to use it to your benefit is foul, middle school sh*t. And the way the Toms were smirking. End her, Katie. #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"Lala can try as hard as she may to throw Katie under the bus or try to f*ck up Katie and Ariana’s friendship with this weird a** reveal about a private convo where a friend came to vent, but when/if Ariana watches the season, it’ll be VERY clear who was on her side #PumpRules," another person wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further said:

"Katie vented to someone she could trust and I get there being some kind of feelings but what Lala did was wrong. Katie is a vault she keeps people's secrets and Lala weaponizes them. So still team Katie. #pumprules," a tweet read.

"KATIE MALONEY ONLY SPEAKS THE COLD HARD TRUTH BABY. LALA, in the words of Meredith Marks #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules fans further chimed in on Lala feeling abandoned by Katie Maloney:

"Lala: I felt abandoned by you this season. Katie: but because I didn’t want to like jump on the Tom train or what? PERIOD KATIE. Also not Lala trying to rewrite/edit how she came across at girl’s night trying to make it seem like she was just trying to give advice #PumpRules," one tweet read.

"Makes sense now how in the beginning of the season Lala cried to Ariana basically asking if they were friends. whatever she said about her on that phone call with Katie and the producer had her shook, that’s why she felt “abandoned” by katie not being upset w ariana. #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 1: Lala and Katie get into an argument

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 1, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney got into a disagreement about their journey on the latest season. The former brought up their fight during girls' night and Lala noted that she was trying to offer advice, while Katie said she felt Lala was trying to project her feelings onto Ariana.

Katie told her to stop telling people how to handle their situations. Lala wondered if she was going crazy and Scheana Shay spoke in defense of Lala, saying that the latter might have felt that Katie went back on things she said before the season started filming.

Lala noted that she felt abandoned by Katie in the latest season and Katie asked if it was because she didn't "jump on the Tom train." Lala said that Katie said something different to her in private and Katie explained that she saw the aftermath of #Scandoval in one way and how she felt about the situation was different.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will air part two of the reunion special next week on Tuesday on Bravo.