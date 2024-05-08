“Steadfast in her boundaries”— Vanderpump Rules fans applaud Ariana in season 11 finale

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired the finale episode on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. It saw the cast attending a launch party hosted by Tom Sandoval's friend Luke where Scheana Shay and her band performed.

Episode 15 titled Plot Twist featured Lala Kent and Scheana Shay warm up to Sandoval who attempted to strike up a conversation with Ariana Madix on-screen. Madix, who has been vocal about maintaining a 'no contact' policy with her ex-boyfriend, directly or through mutual friends didn't want to be a part of his "redemption" arc that was being played out in season 11.

Madix told Scheana that she wouldn't stop being friends with her just because she was friends with Tom but will also keep some distance. When Tom approached the two to try and engage in a conversation with Madix, the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member walked away.

This prompted a long conversation between Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, and Scheana Shay about Ariana. Fans of the show were displeased with the three cast members and applauded Ariana for sticking up for herself.

"Bravo and Vanderpump Rules are so used to enabling the toxic and sh*tty behaviors and actions of the men on their reality shows. Ariana was steadfast in her boundaries and I applaud her for not caving to producers demands. #PumpRules," a fan said.

"Ariana is not taking anyone's livelihood away she is setting boundaries for herself. Don't put the blame on Ariana. If Ariana hung out with Randall Lala would be furious. The show needs a break from scandoval talk. It's too much and everyone needs a breather. #PumpRules," a person wrote.

"Ariana is protecting her peace and establishing boundaries. She's no different than any other person who breaks up with a cheater. Her actions are justified. But it's magnified bc she is on a reality show. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules," another tweet read.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans defended Ariana and called out Scheana's actions during the finale episode:

"Just imagine you setting CLEAR boundaries to protect you mental well-being and your supposed BFF continues to push and disrespect them so a show can move forward. Or is it for Sandoval's mental health? Maybe it's just because Scheana only cares about Scheana. #PumpRules," a tweet read.

"This again and again and again oh my goddd SCHEANA. Imagine how exhausted Ariana is. I don’t understand what’s not clicking for Scheana or how many ways Ariana has to express to her that she does NOT want a play by play of Sandoval’s “evolution” told to her. Like…PumpRules," another tweet read.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans praised Katie Maloney for being a "true friend" to Ariana Madix,

"'Sometimes you have to stick to your fucken boundaries. If your peace is more important than that then stand your ground.' Katie showing us what growth and being a TRUE friend is all about. She never imposed her shit onto Ari and just supported her unconditionally," a fan said.

"Katie continues to be the voice of reason in this group. She supports Ariana, sees right through Scheana, ignores Sandoval’s pleas, disgusted by Jo’s ways, neutral with Lala, realizes Schwartz’s pathetic persona, and recognizes Brock’s consistent misogyny. MOTHER #PumpRules," another fan said.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale: Ariana refuses to talk to Tom Sandoval

In the season finale of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval attempted to strike up a conversation with Ariana while the former was talking with Scheana Shay. Madix refused to engage in any dialogue and walked away as soon as Tom approached the pair.

Scheana told Tom that Ariana didn't want to talk to him as the latter talked to an executive producer about her ex-boyfriend's approach.

“She doesn’t want to talk to you. I already tried. I told her about our conversation last night and she thinks you are performative [and that] I am an idiot," Scheana told Sandoval.

Displeased with Sandoval's approach, Madix told the producers that the latter didn't have "access" to her, proceeding to leave the event.

“That is non-informed consent and he doesn’t deserve to speak to me. He doesn’t get access to me. It’s about a performance for the audience. He wants 30 seconds with the audience," Ariana said.

Meanwhile, an angry Tom Sandoval approached Lala Kent and Scheana Shay as the three spoke about Ariana's behavior since the breakup. Airing her issues with Ariana, Lala Kent pointed out that with everyone supporting the latter, she must have thought she was "Beyonce" and had unrealistic expectations of the other cast members.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Bravo.