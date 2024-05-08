“She now thinks she’s Beyonce”— Vanderpump Rules’s Lala Kent criticizes Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired the finale episode this week on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. During the concluding segment, Tom Sandoval tried to talk to Ariana Madix on screen, but the latter refused to. This angered the former, who expressed his frustrations with his friends, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.

Kent was vocal about Ariana's behavior towards Tom and said she didn't understand it, noting Madix's supposed shift after getting "cheated on," elaborating how the latter thought she "suddenly" became "God."

"I have my own point of view that I've been biting my tongue because its very hard to do this and not break," Lala said.

Lala continued:

"It's a lot of breaking the fourth wall so I'm gonna do it now. This happened to her, the world rallied around her. She now thinks she is Beyonce."

Lala Kent goes on a rant against Ariana Madix in Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale

In the season finale of Vanderpump Rules season 11, titled Plot Twist, Tom Sandoval approached Ariana Madix to apologize to her at Scheana's event, and Madix's unwillingness resulted in him expressing his frustrations to the rest of the cast.

Sandoval told Scheana and Lala in a rant that Ariana was not their friend, and Lala quickly chimed in to express her feelings about Ariana. Breaking the fourth wall during shooting, the Bravo celebrity said that she had been "biting her tongue" about how she felt about Ariana, adding that since the breakup, and due to the response she got, the latter thought she was "Beyonce."

She expressed anger about Ariana not wanting to film Vanderpump Rules with Tom Sandoval, even though the two still live in the same house.

"It's a lot, it's a lot that she's saying 'Don't fuck with Tom Sandoval, don't f*ck with Tom Sandoval, but I'm going to sleep down the hall from Tom Sandoval.' I get it, he f*cking cheated," Lala said.

Further venting her anger, Lala Kent told Sandoval that although he did a terrible thing, he didn't "kill" anyone. This was followed by Scheana Shay telling Lala that she would back her thought process.

"She moved on eight days later!" Lala added.

In an attempt to calm the cast member of Vanderpump Rules season 11, Scheana said that she agreed with Lala and that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz also felt it wasn't fair.

"I have never in my life experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God," Lala said.

Calling Ariana's walkout a "slap in the face," Lala noted that she loved the show because of how real it is and found it "tremendously healing."

"This is what we do, we've been doing this for most of our adult lives. We've all experienced high highs and low lows and there's a responsibility that comes with living your life on camera. You have to be truthful even when it's extremely uncomfortable."

Adding how she has seen James live his "authentic" life as well as Katie Maloney and herself, Lala admitted that there was a time when she wasn't honest about her life and called it "suffocating."

The Vanderpump Rules star said she didn't think Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were honest about their relationship until the former was caught cheating with Rachel Leviss.

"You think you get to be honest for one moment and then pack it all away and all is good. F*ck that," Lala said.

Epsiodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Bravo.