Vanderpump Rules season 11: Aftermath of Ariana and Tom clashing at the beach

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The segment saw the cast members at the beach, dealing with the aftermath of a clash between ex-partners, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. While Brock Davies tried to defend Sandoval, Tom Schwartz took Sandoval to the bar to give Ariana some space.

Later in the episode, Lala and Scheana had a conversation with Ariana about the same fight. As her anger faded away, Ariana broke down in tears over the breakup.

For the unversed, The Vanderpump Rules couple Madix and Sandoval ended their nine-year-long relationship in March 2023, as the latter had an affair with fellow castmate, Rachel Leviss.

Ariana breaks down in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 11

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 11 titled May the Best Woman Win, Ariana broke down over her split from Tom Sandoval. This happened after the ex-couple's big blowout in episode 10. After wrapping up the beach day, Lala and Scheana checked in with Ariana.

Lala told Ariana that she couldn't control what Tom did or how he acted, but reminded her that she could control herself. Lala asked the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member whether she had some unresolved feelings.

"I know that the amount of anger I feel for him, I understand it's not healthy," Ariana told her friends.

Scheana said that she wished that Ariana and Tom could have a "calm conversation," where Tom would admit to messing things up with the Bravo star. Ariana pointed out that Tom never took accountability for his actions and would never say that he ruined their relationship.

Lala asked Ariana if she felt like Tom Sandoval "threw" her away when she looked at him. Ariana started getting emotional and told the cast member how she felt. She stated that Tom knew the "deepest, darkest parts" of her life and threw them away.

Scheana consoled Ariana by telling her that she created a life with Tom and he "wrecked it."

"This is what happens when things start to like, unravel, and you know, there's no guarantee that's a relationship is going to work out," Lala said.

Scheana added that Tom and Ariana's house was like her "dream house" and Tom destroyed it. She encouraged the cast member to move out of the house and advised her not to worry about materialistic items. Scheana further stated that they just wanted Ariana to be happy. That's when Ariana sobbed into her friends' arms and told them they were right.

"You're right. It just sucks 'cause it's like I put so much of my life and my money and my time into, like, making this, like, my dream home. And it was my dream home. And then, it's like, not only did he wreck it, but the way he wants to act like, he is, like, somewhat, like, deserving, of like, staying there and like, keeping it, or, like the digs," replied Ariana.

Ariana Madix continued that she never did anything to him. The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member further said in a confessional that she now keeps her guard up because she is traumatized by the breakup.

She added that while she wanted to get through it without making it an issue for the rest of the cast, Tom was openly bad-mouthing her and that he had "no remorse."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.