Vanderpump Rules season 11: Tom and Ariana clash in episode 10

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. During the latest segment, exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix clashed over different issues.

One of the big blowouts that was teased in the trailer was Ariana telling Tom that her lawyer would be dealing with him. In episode 10, fans got the backstory about what happened. In a previous episode, Ariana told Katie that during his pool party, Tom left Mya, their dog locked in Ariana's room for hours. The dog had consumed trash and needed to be taken to the vet.

In the latest episode, while in conversation with Brock about Ann, Ariana referred to Tom as the "attempted dog murderer" which led to a fight between them.

Ariana calls Tom an "attempted dog murderer" in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11, Tom and Ariana came face to face and had a heated argument. So far in the season, the two had only interacted through Tom's assistant, Ann. A gathering at James and Ally's house turned sour as Ariana was upset with Tom's reckless behavior towards their dog.

Ariana Madix was talking to Brock when Tom walked in and the Vanderpump Rules star referred to him as an "attempted dog murderer", which confused Brock. Tom clarified that Ariana was talking about him.

When Tom tried to clarify what happened, Ariana reminded him that he had gone into her room with the door closed. She told him to never do that again.

"He not only let Mya in my room but he then locked her in there for hours. So while she was trapped in there, she chewed on take-out containers that had like wooden skewers from chicken satay. That carelessness, given what she has now ingested, could literally end her life."

Tom shot back stating that Ariana had not emptied the litter box for her cat in two years and Ariana noted that she did it when he wasn't there. When the two continued to disagree, Ariana asked him how he could be arguing about the litter box when he "almost killed" her dog.

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 star warned him about going into the room again and told him that it was the only safe space she had left in her "dream house."

"Ariana has taken a very quick jump from 'accident' to 'dog murderer.' Mya's okay. There's no dead dog in this situation"

Tom said in a confessional.

Ariana further pointed out that when she came home from SUR, she found the backdoor open. She termed the incident "one more example" of the Vanderpump Rules star's "carelessness" and "callousness."

Tom tried interjecting but the cast member yelled at him to let her continue. Ariana told Tom that her lawyer would be dealing with him and not her. Tom Sandoval told Ariana that her lawyer hadn't replied to an email in over two months. Ariana continuously yelled at Tom and told him to get away from her until he left the room.

"Ruin my life, my home, and then attempt to kill my dog by letting her in my room, shutting her in there"

Later in the episode, the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast were at the beach when Ariana and Tom clashed once again. Katie asked Tom Sandoval whether he knew if Scheana and Tom Schwartz kissed in Las Vegas years ago and Sandoval said no.

Scheana defended herself about the kiss and said she had buried the incident. She added that every guy in the group had flirted with her including Sandoval. Tom Sandoval said that he was a "recipient" of the flirting and Brock jokingly asked him if that's what Tom told Rachel as well.

Tom Sandoval asked him to stop and Ariana asked the two to not have a conversation about Rachel in front of her. She said it was "disgusting." When Tom said that he was trying to stop the conversation, Ariana noted that it was "on him." Tom defended himself by saying that he didn't bring it up and Ariana told him that the "subject matter" was disgusting because of him.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with episode 11 on April 9, 2024 on Bravo.