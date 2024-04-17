Vanderpump Rules season 11: Lala and Katie have a teary resolution

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. During the latest segment, the girls gathered for another outing but things took a turn when Lala asked Katie and Abby what they were talking about during an event hosted by Lala the previous day.

The conversation went from an angry exchange to Lala and Katie expressing how much they loved one another. The two ended up crying because they felt bad that the other felt unappreciated, and eventually had a teary resolution.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on April 23, 2024, on Bravo.

Lala tells Katie she doesn't know where her "place" is in her life in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12, titled, 'How'd You Like Them Apples?' the female cast had another gathering where Lala enquired about a conversation between Ally Webber and Katie Maloney.

Lala asked them what they were talking about at her donor party because. At the time, she didn't want to interrupt their conversation, and wanted the main focus of the event to be picking a sperm donor for herself.

Katie Maloney told Lala that she and Ally were talking about the conversation Ally and Lala had four days ago when they went to play paintball, where Lala allegedly said that Katie was "miserable."

Lala asked Ally whether that was the word she used to describe Katie, and Ally replied saying that she paraphrased during her conversation with Katie Maloney.

Scheana confirmed that Lala didn't use the word 'miserable', and a flashback clip showed Lala saying she knew her friend was "unhappy."

Lala told the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member that she was going to have a conversation with her because she didn't think Katie was in a happy place.

Katie told Lala that she was wrong. Lala stated that she wanted to know that she didn't trigger Katie, because when she previously called her inconsistent and implied that she wasn't loyal, it hurt Lala's feelings. Katie replied:

"It's not that I don't think you're loyal or consistent. I feel like your softness is going to the people who are like, not the most deserving people."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member added that she felt Lala Kent had been more defensive with her lately. Lala explained that it may be because until last year, Lala and Katie were inseparable.

"Friends go through things and life changes. You and Ariana are like very close now, I don't really know where my place is with you," Lala continued.

Vanderpump Rules' Lala stated that she understood why that was, since Lala had a child. Katie said that she never felt that since Lala was close to another person, they couldn't be close. Katie explained that she didn't have a boyfriend or a child, so she had "all the time in the world." She added:

"So don't feel like I don't have time for you. That makes me feel sad."

Scheana Shay chimed in and said that one thing she learned while getting close to Lala was that the Vanderpump Rules season 11 star needed people to check in with her a little more as part of friendship.

Katie explained that she often reaches out to Lala but the latter never had the time to hang out. She told Lala that the reason they weren't close anymore was because she didn't have a "single moment" for her.

Lala agreed to everything Katie said and told the cast member she wanted them to show up for one another moving forward.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on April 23, 2024, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback