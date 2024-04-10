Vanderpump Rules season 11: Girls’ night turns sour as Lala and Katie clash

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. During the segment, Lala, Scheana, Ariana, and Katie went out for a girls' night, where Katie's date with Tori was brought up. When Scheana asked if it was weird to go on a date with someone who went out with her ex-husband, Katie took a dig at Tom Schwartz's friend, Jo.

Lala then told the group she met with Jo, and Katie wasn't too happy when she heard this. She wondered why her friend would talk to the woman who was intimate with her ex-husband, and Lala tried to clarify that Jo reached out to her based on Tom Schwartz's suggestion.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Ariana finally breaks down over the end of her relationship with Tom; Katie and Schwartz vie for the affections of the same woman; Sandoval and Schwartz attend a singles event, but things go awry when Jo sees Schwartz kissing another girl."

Katie and Lala clash over Jo in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 11

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 11, titled, May the Best Woman Win, the cast's girls' night went downhill as Lala informed Katie that she met with Jo Wenberg on Tom Schwartz's suggestion.

Katie was upset that Lala hadn't told her about the lunch for over 24 hours, and asked how it happened. When Lala told Katie that Jo wanted to share her side of the story, Katie reminded her that she had no relationship with Jo.

"You don't know this girl, this girl's nothing to you. I'm something to you. So, why you gotta go, like, feel bad for this chick?"

Lala couldn't understand why Katie was so upset and told the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member that she was behaving as if Lala had invited her to go swimming with her child.

Katie kept asking Lala why she met Jo, and Lala said that Jo was the one who reached out to her. Lala then told the cameras that Jo was "harmless."

"She doesn't seem like someone who's trying to roll up in here and va-voom, f*ck your man. Like, she just doesn't seem that way. When I say v*ginas don't just fall on d*cks, I actually think with Jo and Schwartz, v*ginas may just fall on d*cks."

Lala further told Katie that Tom Schwartz gave Jo her name to reach out to because she was in a "soft" place. Lala recalled Katie calling Jo a "crackhead" on social media, and Katie retaliated by questioning whether she was once again the "bad one."

Lala told the Vanderpump Rules star that although she was not the bad one, Katie was treating her that way. Katie reminded Lala of her changing stance about the male cast member and recalled Lala being upset with Tom Schwartz because he played Pickleball with Randell Emmett.

Katie told Lala that what she was doing wasn't making a lot of sense, and Lala told her that she didn't care.

"It is not my job for my life to make sense to you," Lala responded.

Katie told the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member that she liked consistent people. Scheana defended Lala Kent by stating that she had been very consistent in the past towards Katie.

"You weren't best friends with Jo. You weren't best friends with Raquel. We're still holding on real tight. At some point, you gotta let it go. And if you wanna hold on to it, that's on you. I wish you the best. Hope all is good with you.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.