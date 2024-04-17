Vanderpump Rules season 11: The cast discusses Rachel Leviss’ podcast

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. During the segment titled, 'How'd You Like Them Apples?' the cast found out about Rachel Leviss' podcast and it brought up some painful memories for some of the cast members.

As per the episode synopsis:

"A podcast rehashing the past sends everyone spiraling; Scheana releases a new song; Lala takes the next step toward expanding her family; Ally and James have a tough conversation; Scheana and Sandoval clash over a perceived betrayal."

Ally told James about the podcast while Lala, Scheana, and Ariana discussed the podcast separately. Tom Sandoval reached out to Tom Schwartz about the same and broke down in tears about Rachel stating that she and Tom weren't in love.

Tom Sandoval breaks down in tears over Rachel Leviss' podcast in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12, Tom Sandoval reached out to Tom Schwartz about what Rachel said on her podcast. Sandoval told Schwartz that he was "really shell shocked" by several of Rachel's claims.

"She's like 'I wasn't in love with Tom,' and she's acting as though she's like somehow gotten the worst out of everybody," Tom Sandoval said.

Tom Schwartz told the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member that both he and Rachel "got it bad." Sandoval broke down in tears while telling Schwartz about the work he put in to make changes and reflect upon his actions, but couldn't complete his sentence.

Tom Schwartz asked whether he was going to say that Tom believed it was going to be Sandoval and Rachel against the world. Sandoval said:

"I wasn't fully ready to give up hope until I heard it from her own lips and now I have. To go through all that, and not even give it a shot, like what was it all for?"

Sandoval further told Schwartz that he couldn't understand how the former Vanderpump Rules star would think he didn't love or care about her. Sandoval added that he would do anything for Rachel Leviss.

Tom Schwartz consoled his friends and stated that despite what she said in the podcast, Rachel Leviss probably just wanted her voice to be heard. He told Sandoval that it was over between him and Rachel.

Meanwhile, the other cast members weren't as emotional about the podcast as Sandoval was. Ally Webber informed her boyfriend, James Kennedy about the podcast. She told him that the former Vanderpump Rules star was blaming James for Hippie's (formerly known as Graham) behavior.

James said it was "ridiculous" that Rachel thought she had a platform where she would go and call him a bad "doggy dad."

At another location, Lala, Ariana, and Scheana discussed the same. Lala Kent asked Scheana how she felt about it, and the Vanderpump Rules star noted that she hadn't had the time to listen to it. However, she said that she received several messages about the same.

Lala asked what Rachel said, to which Scheana replied:

"Rachel and I spent a ton of time together. When she says that weren't that good of friends, it's either her telling herself that just so she feels better about what she did, or it's her saying 'I didn't really think f*cking sh*t of Ariana."

Scheana further told the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast members that Rachel said Scheana had a "savior complex." Rachel allegedly added that their friendship was "equally beneficial."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.

