Vanderpump Rules season 11: Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy clash in latest episode

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode, titled How'd You Like Them Apples?, this week. During one of the segments, fans witnessed the aftermath of Rachel Leviss' podcast as tensions heightened.

During their discussion of Leviss's revelations in the podcast, Tom Sandoval, in a chat with James Kennedy, expressed his frustration with the former. Although the conversation started with Tom venting to James, Leviss's ex-fiance, it soon turned sour when the latter said that he was done talking about Rachel and wanted to move on.

Kennedy eventually walked away, telling Sandoval that he would not open for his band as a DJ at an upcoming event.

James Kennedy calls Tom Sandoval a "liar" in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12, Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy got into a fight over Rachel Leviss after the entrepreneur approached James to have a conversation, saying he wanted to keep an eye out for the former Bravo star.

Tom told James that he realized he cared more about Rachel than she did about him. He angrily labeled the things Rachel shared in the podcast "disrespectful," further calling them "bullsh*t."

"She used me and now she's thrown me away," Tom Sandoval said.

James Kennedy expressed his desire for all things pertaining to Rachel to be in the past to the cast member of Vanderpump Rules season 11. He remembered going about his own life after splitting up with Rachel. James went on to say that he didn't want to speak poorly of Rachel and that the fallout from "Scandoval" haunted him.

Following this, Sandoval shared that he didn't get any closure from Rachel. James told him to "f*ck closure" and reminded Tom that Leviss worked on herself. In retaliation, Tom blasted James:

"Yeah, she was working on herself when she broke up with you. She was selfish during that time. She was selfish for getting involved with me. She said back in the day when she asked you to stop drinking."

James reminded Tom that Rachel stated on the podcast that she had never loved Tom Sandoval and that she became involved with the latter because she was not over the former. He advised Tom not to read too much into things.

James added that he never thought Tom and Rachel were in love and called their relationship a "f*ck fest." Tom Sandoval defended his affair with the former Vanderpump Rules celebrity and said they would talk for hours. James retaliated by stating that the male cast member was "extra h*rny" at the time because his relationship with Ariana Madix wasn't going great.

Tom angrily told James Kennedy that the latter had no idea what he was talking about and said he would often go to Rachel's house. He added that they would spend hours together, and the physical intimacy was a small part.

"You're a liar though, Tom, and that's just a fact," replied James.

Sandoval told him that it wasn't a fact but an opinion, and James said that it was Rachel's opinion as well. James added that what Tom and Ariana had was "true love,". When Tom insisted that James didn't know everything, the latter reminded him how often Tom publicly acknowledged his love for Ariana.

"It's like you forget bro, it's crazy," James said.

Tom told the Vanderpump Rules star to shut up, with James asking him to get his memory checked. James told him to "rewrite history" in his mind and to have fun with his band before he walked off and noted that he wasn't going to open for them at an upcoming event.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return with another episode on Bravo next week on April 23, 2024.

