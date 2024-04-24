Vanderpump Rules season 11: Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay get into an argument

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired episode 13 on Tuesday, April 24, 2024. During the segment, Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval got into an argument about her latest song, Apples.

The cast member's song was about Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss' infamous affair and at the time of filming, the song had just come out and Scheana wanted to know how Sandoval felt about it.

Scheana tried explaining how Tom cheating on Ariana Madix affected her and Tom told her that it wasn't about her. This led to a big argument between the two and Brock eventually stepped in to support his wife.

Tom told her that it was "a lot" and added that it wasn't really about the song but had more to do with Scheana.

Tom Sandoval felt Scheana Shay was more "reactive" than Ariana Madix about his affair in Vanderpump Rules season 11

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 13, Jax Attack, the cast gathered at James and Ally's house and several arguments broke out. One of the arguments was between Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval about Scheana's song, Apples, which was about Tom and Rachel's affair.

When Scheana asked him what he thought of the song, Tom told her that it was "a lot." He added that it wasn't about the song, but that coming from the Vanderpump Rules star, it was about.

Scheana explained that she wanted to express how she felt about the affair and how much it affected her, including the restraining order Rachel Leviss filed against her in 2023. Scheana said she decided to "capitalize on it."

"It was almost like you were a hundred times more reactive than like, Ariana was," Tom said.

Scheana asked Tom if she knew why that was, and told him that all he had to do at the reunion was keep quiet. The male cast member told her that all she had to do was "not to that."

Tom told Scheana that he needed her to understand that she wasn't involved in the affair. He said that she did not get cheated on.

"She filed a motherf*cking restraining order," Scheana replied.

Tom asked the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member why she was acting like the "biggest victim" in the situation.

Brock quickly joined the conversation and asked what was happening. Tom said to Scheana that what she had done to him was the equivalent of Tom burning someone's house down for stepping on his toes.

Brock interjected and told Tom Sandoval that he wrote a song that he was singing about Tom Schwartz's mother and "f*cking Raquel" in the song. While Sandoval called the comparison "ridiculous," Brock reminded him that he was telling someone else's story.

"You guys are acting more entitled to talk about events in my life than me," Tom responded.

While Brock claimed they didn't care about that, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay reminded him that they were a part of his life. Tom corrected her and said that she "inserted" herself. Scheana said that it was called "friendship."

"Do you know I now have f*cked up thoughts about Brock and Lala, one of my best friends, because I'm like 'Oh my God, can someone do that to me? Because they did it to her (Ariana).'"

James Kennedy, who also joined the group, chimed in and said that he also thought about it and Scheana told Tom that he did that. As she was walking away, Tom reminded her that she was once "the other woman" in a relationship, referring to her former relationship with Eddie Cibrian. This angered Scheana who further yelled at Tom while Lala Kent yelled "h*ll no" from a distance.

"When I was 21 years old in 2000 f*cking 6! And you still did it!" Scheana yelled.

She added that she didn't know they married while Brock stepped between them. He told Tom that Scheana was in her 20s while Tom knowingly cheated on Ariana as a 40-year-old man.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.