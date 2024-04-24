“Jax, grow up”— Lisa Vanderpump unhappy with Jax in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 13

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired episode 13 titled Jax Attack this week on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Former cast member Jax Taylor returned to the show and organized a party at SUR. The episode also highlighted his strained relationship with Lisa Vanderpump and how the latter felt uneasy with the SUR event.

At the start of the episode, James Kennedy revealed that Jax Taylor wanted to host a night out with him at SUR, but he suggested they start small by having Taylor host a brunch instead.

Lisa wasn't sure why they were at the SUR brunch event, which was hosted by Taylor. Her business partner, Guillermo, implied that the event was good for business because they were completely booked. Lisa admitted it, but reminded her partner that Taylor had been "completely" disrespectful to her in the past.

James joined Lisa at the table, and she asked him why he and James were co-hosting the event. He reassured her that it was not an ongoing situation. Soon after, Jax appeared and attempted to strike up a conversation with the Vanderpump Rules star.

She told him she didn't want him to be there, and when Jax asked why, Lisa wondered how he expected to come back after talking so negatively about her in the past. Lisa reminded him of what he had said about her on a podcast. She recalled him calling her "superfluous," and Jax responded that he had no idea what that meant.

"Oh come on Jax, grow up. You've heard the word "superfluous," Lisa replied.

When Jax kept denying it, Lisa said,

"I mean, I could have hit back in the press and said the only person that wasn't needed in the show was you. I could have said that, but I didn't."

Lisa and Jax at odds in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 13

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 13, Jax Taylor reached out to James Kennedy about hosting an event together at SUR. While at Kennedy's house, Jax told the cast member he wasn't sure how Lisa felt about him. James explained to him that he felt "the respect was broken" between both Jax and Lisa Vanderpump. He suggested Taylor bring the RHOBH alum flowers when he saw her at SUR and be the bigger person.

At the event, Lisa was unhappy about Jax Taylor's presence on the show and expressed it to her business partner. When she said that Jax had publicly disrespected her in the past, audio clips of Jax's previous podcast appearances were played.

Two months prior to filming the show, Taylor was asked if there was a point in having Lisa Vanderpump on the Bravo show anymore on the Toast podcast. At the time, Jax said that she was "a prop at this point."

Lisa asked her partner how the event "slipped through" and her partner explained that he didn't know about it. When Vanderpump Rules star James joined the two, Lisa asked why Jax was hosting an event with him, and James explained that the former Bravo star had been after him for some time.

Lisa told the cameras that Jax had been "pretty detrimental" to her in the past. She also stated that she had given the former Vanderpump Rules star "many chances" and questioned why he would want to host an event at her restaurant after outwardly dismissing her in the past.

Jax eventually joined James and Lisa at their table, but the latter wasn't happy about it. The former cast member explained himself and said that Lisa hadn't checked in on him or Brittany, his wife, in over three years. He told her that she had written them off.

Lisa called the Vanderpump Rules alum a "hypocrite." Jax apologized if he said anything in the heat of the moment and told her he loved her.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.