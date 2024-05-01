"Dan’s vibes are outstanding": Fans applaud Ariana Madix’s boyfriend in Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 30, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Daniel Wai join the cast in San Francisco. Ariana and Dan started dating soon after the former broke up with Tom Sandoval. Ahead of the trip, Dan flew down to Los Angeles to spend some time with Ariana, and the two went out for dinner.

During dinner, the Bravo star told her boyfriend about the upcoming trip. Dan asked Ariana who would be joining them, and the cast member noted that everyone was going to be there. She told him that Scheana was convinced Tom was going to try and shake hands with Daniel at the airport, to which he replied that he was "good with that."

Later in the episode, the cast met Daniel, but not everyone had the best first impression of Ariana's boyfriend. Fans took to social media to react to the segment and Dan's first ever Vanderpump Rules appearance and had a positive reaction.

"Dan's vibes are outstanding lol," one person wrote.

Expand Tweet

Vanderpump Rules fans react to Daniel Wai in season 11 episode 14

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 14, the cast made their way to San Francisco and Ariana's boyfriend, Daniel Wai, also joined the troop. At the time of filming, Dan and Ariana had been dating for a few months, but this was his first appearance on the Bravo show.

Although he joined them for the trip, he didn't join the cast in a lot of activities, including sightseeing and Brock's 1920s-themed dinner. Fans of the show took to social media to react to Dan's appearance.

"I'm obsessed that the producers are trying to force the cast to push Dan and Ariana into some drama and they aren't taking the bait...yet. #PumpRules, " one person wrote.

"Dan seems cool, calm, and collected. I love that he's giving Lala literal peanuts. He isn't at all interested in talking to her. #PumpRules, another person said.

"Smart for Dan to not want to be completely entangled in this group lmao #PumpRules," a tweet read.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further chimed in on his looks:

"Yeah, Dan's crazy hot. I didn't see it at 1st. #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"Wait...Dan is kind of adorable #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules," another person wrote.

"Dan with his hair down #PumpRules," one tweet read.

Vanderpump Rules fans further defended Dan as Lala said something was "off" about him for dating Ariana 10 days after she and Tom Sandoval broke up.

"Lala talking about Dan was disgusting and you could feel the envy in every word. Your situation with Randall and Ariana's situation are not the same, get over it! #PumpRules," one netizen wrote.

"Now Lala hating on Dan?? She just hates to see Ariana happy and that's the simple little fact. Jealousy is a nasty thing. #PumpRules," another viewer wrote.

What happened in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 14

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 14, the cast went to San Francisco and were joined by Daniel Wai. The fitness influencer met the entire cast at the airport, but Lala didn't have the best first impression of the boyfriend. In a confessional, Lala said:

"My first impressions of Dan, let me put it this way, like, you can tell me he's a great guy all the lifelong day. I think it's f*cking weird that any dude would be like, 'She's the one. Just left her man of 10 f*cking years, and they still live together,' I'm sorry. Something seems off, right?"

Later in the episode, Lala came to Ariana's room to get ready when Dan stepped out of the shower. Lala complimented him and had a conversation with Ariana about her relationship. The Vanderpump Rules star told the latter if it was weird to see Ariana with anyone besides Sandoval.

Lala asked Dan if it was weird being on the same bus as Ariana's ex, but Dan said that it was "whatever" and he was "unbothered."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.