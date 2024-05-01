Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 14: Recap and more details explored

After episode 13 of Vanderpump Rules season 11 saw tensions aggravating between Sandoval and Scheana, episode 14 saw things calm down again. The epsiode that aired on Bravo on April 30, saw the whole cast on a trip to San Francisco.

Tom Sandoval shed a tear at the end of the episode when he hugged out his differences with Scheana. Schwartz and Katie hung out once again, forgetting their issues and blowing off some steam. Meanwhile, even though Ariana is still far from having to do anything with Sandoval, she has made peace with the fact that it's okay to not speak to someone who "traumatized" her.

What went down on episode 14 of Vanderpump Rules season 11?

Something About Her

Ariana and Katie both visited their sandwich shop Something About Her, and were joined by Lisa, who had come there to pay a visit. She asked them about their business partnership with Penny. They said that they hadn't spoken to Penny since she accepted, then turned down their business deal, which worried Lisa.

Sandoval's apology to Scheana

At the performance rehearsal for San Francisco, Sandoval apologized to Scheana for bringing up her past in the last episode of Vanderpump Rules. He said he only wanted peace between them, which caused Scheana to break down. She cried as she said:

"I never forget what a good friend you’ve been to me. You’re the only person who has always had my back from day one".

She then explained her priorities to Tom and said that since Ariana had never done anything to hurt him, she had to pick her side.

Ariana's disgust over Scheana and Sandoval reconciling

Lala threw a birthday bash and invited everyone from Vanderpump Rules. She made sure Sandoval's entry didn't spoil the mood by calling him to make it clear that he wasn't invited. But when she called him, he happened to be with Scheana.

Lala, alongside Ariana, confronted Scheana when they met at the party on Vanderpump Rules. Scheana said she was with Sandoval because of her performance. She came clean and told them that he apologized to her.

He also admitted to missing him, which didn't sit well with Ariana, who remarked, "Pathetic."

Schwartz decides to move in with Sandoval

After he said he would think about Tom's idea of moving in together in the last episode, Schwartz finally put his feet down this episode. He was hesitating to say a definite yes because he was worried about keeping up with the finances needed to stay with Sandoval. The last episode had even seen him discussing the same with Ariana, who had no problem with him moving into their joint setting.

Schwartz went down on one knee, and presented Tom with a pink handcuff keychain, signifying their bond as housemates.

Katie and Ariana hang with Schwartz

Katie and Ariana were joined by Schwartz when they were looking at the Bay Bridge together. The atmosphere was pretty amicable after Schwartz cleared the air with each of them individually in the last episode. They chatted and laughed, seemingly without holding any grudges.

Then, in an unforeseen conversation on Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz hit on Katie and suggested they sleep together, just for the sake of comfort. Katie turned him down.

Sandoval sheds a tear

Sandoval asked Scheana if she wanted to go and see the view with him. While there, she asked him to consider apologizing to Ariana for weaponizing her mental health against her. In a confessional, Tom agreed to Scheana's allegations and admitted to screwing up because he was going through a lot mentally after Scandoval.

He then gave a tight hug to Scheana and said "I love you," while shedding a tear.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 come out on Tuesdays, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.