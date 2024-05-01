Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix responds to Rachel Leviss’ lawsuit

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently responded to Rachel or Raquel Leviss' lawsuit that the former cast member filed against Ariana and her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval on February 29, 2024.

Leviss sued the former couple almost a year after her and Tom's months-long affair came to light. In the declaration filed by Leviss, she called Ariana a "scorned woman seeking revenge" who "distributed, disseminated," and publicly discussed explicit videos of the 29-year-old Rachel without her knowledge or consent.

As per Deadline, on Friday, Madix filed a declaration countering those claims and said that although she used her phone to copy the videos she found on Tom Sandoval's phone, she didn't show them to anyone else. The Vanderpump Rules star added that she sent the videos to Rachel followed by a text message stating that she was "dead" to Ariana.

"I did not send the videos to anyone else. Nor did I share, display, or show the videos to anyone else." the declaration read.

The document further clarified that Madix only saw the videos of Leviss alone in a bathroom stall and in an alley outside, where she confronted Sandoval about the affair.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix details events of the night she found out about Tom and Rachel's affair

On April 26, 2024, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix filed a declaration in response to Rachel Leviss' February 29, lawsuit suing Madix and her former boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

In her lawsuit, Rachel claimed that Ariana Madix participated in distributing explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent. She also alleged that the videos in question were screen-recorded by Tom Sandoval without her consent.

In The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member's declaration, which was filed on Friday, Ariana went over the details of what happened the night she found out about Tom Sandoval cheating on her with Rachel Leviss.

Ariana made the declaration supporting the Special Motion to Strike, present in the Code of Conduct Procedure section 425.16. In the document, she noted that she was at a club in West Hollywood, TomTom, to watch Sandoval and his band play on March 1, 2023.

Ariana said that Tom's phone fell out of his pocket while playing and was handed over to her by a mutual friend. She added that since she and Tom were in a "committed relationship" she knew several of his passwords, including the one he used on his phone. The Vanderpump Rules star also said that she had previously accessed his phone with his knowledge and consent and on that night, she felt the need to check his phone:

"For reasons I still do not know, call it a woman's intuition."

The Bravo star said that to have privacy, she went to the women's bathroom and unlocked his phone in a locked stall. She detailed how she saw text messages between Tom and Rachel that "appeared incomplete" as several texts had been deleted, which made Ariana suspicious.

The declaration further read that Ariana opened the photo application on Sandoval's phone and saw a video of a Facetime call between him and Leviss, with the latter seemingly masturbating. Ariana said she used her phone to make "two recordings" of the Facetime video.

"Prior to that moment, I considered Plaintiff a friend and did not know that she and Mr. Sandoval were having an affair. I left the bathroom and walked up to Mr. Sandoval, who asked if I wanted to go into the alley for a cigarette."

The Vanderpump Rules star confronted Tom Sandoval and sent the videos she recorded to Rachel Leviss. Ariana claimed she did not send the videos to anyone else. Following that, during a "heated argument," Tom allegedly took Ariana's phone and deleted the videos.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently streaming on Bravo. Episodes drop every week on Wednesdays.