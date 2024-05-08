“What a weird finale”: Fans react to Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The segment marked the end of the current season and saw the cast members at odds after another Tom vs. Ariana situation.

The episode ended with a video montage of the cast members over the years. This stuck with fans online, who noted that it looked like a "series finale" rather than the end of the season.

As fans bid goodbye to another season of the popular Bravo show, they wondered whether it would be the last time they would see Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, and more on screen together.

Lala's emotional monologue expressing gratitude towards the show also added to their doubts and they took to social media to express themselves.

Expand Tweet

"Sandoval cursing out Ariana and going into a full blown rant shows he was never genuine with his apologies. The producer giving grace to Sandoval and vilifying Ariana was weird this entire season. What a weird finale. #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"The ending of #PumpRules season finale has so many layers to it. Curious to see what everyone thinks after watching. It wasn't what I expected," one tweet read.

"The end of the #PumpRules finale was f*cking gross. Lala should be ashamed. Scheana should be ashamed. Sandoval should be ashamed. How dare you shame someone for establishing boundaries mere months after the worst betrayal of their life. These are some disgusting people," another tweet read.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans pointed out that the montage made it seem like the end of the Bravo show.

Expand Tweet

"Well y'all. We just watched a series finale. #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"Oh this flashback ending, this is the series finale. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules," another tweet read.

Fans further said:

"I'm bugging or was #PumpRules giving SERIES finale? Go on ahead and make sure Schwartz, Lala and Scheana are on #TheValley and let's wrap this up then," a fan wrote.

"I hope I'm wrong, but it feels like tonight's episode was the "series" finale of Vanderpump Rules. It's now time for them all, to come back down to earth!! #PumpRules, another fan said.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 season finale: A night of confrontations

In the season finale of Vanderpump Rules season 11, the cast and their friends attended Luke's launch party, where Scheana Shay performed her song about Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss' month-long affair that came to light in March 2023.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Scheana performs live for the first time with her band; Katie clashes with Jo over a year's worth of grievances; Ariana takes Dan to lunch with her friends; the fourth wall is left shattered when Tom approaches Ariana for a conversation."

The event saw several friends of the cast also attend, including Tom Schwartz' friend, Jo, who Katie had been at odds with for a while. Tom suggested that Jo and Katie talk things out but things turned sour as Katie pointed out that Jo moved in with her ex-husband soon after the two got a divorce.

This was not the only confrontation that took place, as Tom Sandoval was evidently upset when Ariana Madix didn't want to talk to him. As he tried to talk to her, the Vanderpump Rules star walked away, which led to the cast member's rant about her behavior.

Tom, Scheana, and Lala spoke about Ariana's behavior and Tom Sandoval pointed out that Ariana didn't "f*ck" with any of the cast members and spoke negatively about everyone on the show.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Bravo.