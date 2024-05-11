"I kinda can relate to Katie": Vanderpump Rules' Jo Wenberg goes live on Instagram after Tom Schwartz blocks her

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz's former roommate and friend Jo Wenberg recently went live on Instagram to discuss the changing dynamics in their friendship. The live stream was later reposted by several fan pages and became a topic of discussion in the fandom.

The hairdresser stated that Schwartz blocked her and as per Us Weekly, this comes after she mentioned his girlfriend Sophia Skoro during a previous Instagram live. During Friday, May 10's live session, Jo read out messages that she said were from the Bravo celebrity.

After reading Tom's alleged messages out loud, Wenberg defended herself and stated why she was doing the Instagram live and said she was there for him when his family was "breaking apart."

Jo asked the audience what she did "wrong" and said that she felt like she could relate to Katie, Tom's ex.

"I kinda can relate to Katie. She probably wasn't wrong. However, she was mean to me but if you really think about it and break it down, you know what? I learned my lesson," she said.

Jo Wenberg "confused" by Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz's behavior

On Friday, May 10, 2024, Tom Schwartz's former friend and roommate, Jo Wenberg took to social media to read out text messages she allegedly received from the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member.

During the Instagram live, Jo Wenberg said that Tom Schwartz blocked her after she mentioned his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro in a previous Instagram live. She read out messages that were allegedly from Tom Schwartz, which read out loud and said:

"Please don't mention me or my girlfriend anymore. Why would you waste another second of your life chasing someone who doesn't want to be with you?"

The Vanderpump Rules star allegedly told Jo that he wasn't trying to gaslight her but wanted her to let him go. The text messages further read that he was "respectfully" blocking her.

Jo then said that she wasn't going to talk about Sophia again but that she would continue talking about Schwartz since he was a "massive part" of her life.

As the live continued, the reality star answered fans' questions and said Tom Schwartz was the "nicest" person ever. She added that since she knew how nice he was, she was "confused" by his actions.

Katie Maloney on Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg's equation

Tom Schwartz's bond with Jo Wenberg was featured on Vanderpump Rules season 11, as was their break.

After the episode featuring the two parting ways, Katie Maloney spoke to Us Weekly about her ex-husband's behavior towards Jo and said that she didn't think any of the Vanderpump Rules cast members knew what was "truly" going on with them because they were getting very different versions about what was happening. Katie said seeing Jo in that position made her sad and she said:

"Seeing their dynamic and seeing how they were together and getting kind of Jo's perspective on the whole things was very eye-opening. And I kind of did feel for her because he was giving her the runaround and breadcrumbing her a bit, and it made me feel a little sad because she did have an investment in him and real feelings there."

Scheana Shay, who was also a part of the conversation with Us Weekly said that she had been getting "two completely different stories" about the dynamics between Tom Schwartz and Jo. The Vanderpump Rules star also said that she would often question Tom about this.

Although the cast members seemingly took Jo's side during this April 2024 conversation, the season finale, which aired in May 2024, saw Jo and Katie at odds. The latter wasn't happy about Jo's equation with Tom and told her that she shouldn't have stayed with Schwartz while the two were going through a divorce.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.