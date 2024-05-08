Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale: Recap and more details explored

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 bittersweet finale, which aired on May 7, didn't end on a chaotic note like the season 10 finale did after it saw Scandoval unleashed. Instead, it ended on a rather peaceful note with many pawns leaning towards Sandoval's side.

It saw a brief exchange between Ariana'a new boo Dan, and Sandoval. The previous episodes saw Scheana slowly warming up to Sandoval and worrying about how that would impact Ariana. Episode 11 saw Scheana confronting her about how she felt about her friendship with him.

Scheana gave a spectacular stage performance, while Tom almost had a conversation with Ariana, trying to apologize to her for weaponizing her mental health. However, she didn't want anything to do with him and walked away.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale: Ariana walks away from Sandoval

The picking of sides started from the beginning of the Vanderpump Rules episode. In a conversation with Scheana, Brock asked her how she felt about her conversation with Tom, which fans saw in the last season. She still didn't trust him completely because she was unsure if he was being real. Brock then said:

"Ariana doesn't reach out. Tom reaches out".

On the other side, when Lala met Ariana's new boo Dan, she asked him questions about his life in an attempt to get to know him better. While James asked him what he thought of Sandoval, Dan said he didn't know him but knew what he had done.

Over at Kyle Chan's party on Vanderpump Rules, there was a brief exchange between Tom and Dan. It was when Sandoval found himself sitting in the same area as Ariana and her boyfriend, and decided to walk up to them. He touched Dan on the arm and said:

"Hey Dan, I just want to introduce myself. I’m Tom. I heard you’re a great guy. I wish you guys the best of luck".

Ariana remained glued to her phone as this went down, while Dan replied, "I appreciate that". This happened after Tom told Schwartz about his intention to apologize to Ariana.

Another thing that went down at Kyle's party on Vanderpump Rules was Katie and Schwartz clearing things out. Jo arrived at the party wanting to apologize to Katie, a decision that Schwartz supported.

But when she sat down with Katie and Lala to apologize, Katie didn't want her apology. She said she "didn't want peace". She also warned Schwartz that if he wished to be friends with her, he needed to keep Jo away from her.

The end of the episode saw two major things - Scheana coming clean to Ariana about her intentions to befriend Sandoval, and Ariana walking off from Sandoval who was trying to apologize to her.

After Scheana's smashing performance that left the Vanderpump Rules cast grooving, Ariana congratulated her and sat down for a drink. Cutting to the chase, Scheana told her how Tom flew his audio guy down for Kyle's party, making her think he could change for the better.

Ariana maintained that she didn't want to know about how Tom was changing because she didn't want anything to do with him. Scheana then came clean about her fear of losing Ariana, which she talked to Brock about at the start of the episode. Ariana said she wouldn't lose her, even if she chose to talk to Tom.

Their conversation was crashed by Sandoval, who wanted to apologize to Ariana but she got up and started gathering her things to leave. When a producer tried to stop her, she didn't listen to him and walked off, keeping a firm stance.

Reunion episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 will drop on Wednesdays, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.