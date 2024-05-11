“Season 11's MVP” — Vanderpump Rules fans applaud Katie Maloney after season 11

Vanderpump Rules wrapped up another season earlier this week on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. During the season finale, fans saw Katie Maloney get into an argument with Jo Wenberg when the latter tried to have a conversation with her based on Tom Schwartz's suggestion.

The conversation didn't go as Tom or Jo hoped, as Katie stood by her group and by the boundaries she set for herself. Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the segment and applauded Katie Maloney online.

Expand Tweet

"VOTED Season 11's MVP: KATIE MALONEY. For the second season in a row, Katie has been crowned MVP for standing on BUSINESS, being the ultimate girls girl and standing up for what she believes in. In Katie Maloney we trust. #PumpRules @MusicKillsKate," one person wrote.

"Number one guy in the group Katie effing Maloney," another person wrote.

"MVP of the season. Katie. Maloney. Unapologetic, a loyal friend to Ari, stood her ground, had fun, stayed out of drama, called out the Tom's, Scheana, Lala, Jax & Jo. All while having a glow up, she seriously hasn't looked more beautiful. If ur hear to hate f*ck off. #PumpRules, a tweet read.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further applauded Katie and her friendship with Ariana Madix.

Expand Tweet

"There's something poetic about Ariana and Katie being business partners and close friends at what feels like the end of this. They've always been the realest. Real recognizes real. #PumpRules," one person said.

"And here we are again. Back to Katie being the only friend to Arian and Lala and Scheana never seeing beyond their own delusions," one another said.

Fans of the Bravo show further chimed in on Katie and Jo's confrontation during the season finale.

"Jo is the one chasing Katie down on camera; Jo is the one who is working with Rachel/Raquel to shade Katie online; Jo is the one who is mentioning Katie when bragging online about s*c with Schwartz. Katie doesn't owe Jo a damn thing. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules #VPR," one person wrote.

"For two seasons in a row Schwartz ends the season by having Katie sit down with the most recent post divorce girl he's had a thing with. He is disgusting. The Jo sit down was so reminiscent of when Raquel caused sht in last year's final party. #PumpRules," another person said.

Jo and Katie clash in Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale

In the season finale of Vanderpump Rules season 11, the cast gathered for an event, and Jo Wenberg was also in attendance. During the segment, Tom Schwartz insisted that Jo and Katie have a conversation, even though Jo was hesitant. When the two approached Katie, the conversation didn't go as Jo or Tom had hoped.

Jo told the Vanderpump Rules star that she was sorry "if" she hurt her feelings. Katie replied by saying "if" the cast member hurt her feelings and said it wasn't an apology when the word "if" was a part of it.

Katie further told Jo that she was "weird," and Lala Kent asked her not to "do that." Katie said it was what it was. Jo asked the Vanderpump Rules star if she thought she owed Jo an apology, and Katie simply said, "No."

Jo said that she "genuinely" reached out to Katie while she and Tom were going through a divorce. Katie replied, saying that the former then "asked" Tom if she would stay with him. Lala explained to Jo that Katie meant that while Jo was trying to be there for Katie, she moved in with her ex-husband simultaneously.

Jo explained that the two incidents were months apart and noted that she wished she had the space to explain herself.

"I just feel like you always had it for him and you were just waiting for your moment," Katie said.

She continued:

"Next time when you want a woman to know that you love and support her through her divorce, don't move in with her ex-husband. Don't stay with him for two to three weeks or months. Don't do it. Stay with someone else. Stay with anyone else. Stay with literally anyone else, Jo."

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.