Vanderpump Rules: Andy Cohen chimes in on season 11 finale

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired its finale episode on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. During the segment, Tom Sandoval attempted to talk to his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, but the latter refused to speak to him and left the premises.

It angered Tom Sandoval, who expressed his frustrations in front of his friends and several cast members, including Scheana Shay and Lala Kent. The segment also saw Scheana Shay informing Ariana of her decision to have Tom in her life, despite the male cast member's months-long affair with Rachel, aka Raquel Leviss, that took the internet by storm last year.

Recently, talk show host Andy Cohen, who is set to host the Bravo show's reunion special next week, chimed in on the events of the latest episode. During Radio Andy's Wednesday episode, Andy Cohen said that the best kind of "issues" on such shows are when "everyone's a little right." He added that the situation portrayed in Vanderpump Rules season 11 was one such example.

"Look, it was also interesting that, I thought, Scheana and Lala's reactions were really interesting. Because Scheana, who's been the ride or die for Ariana, was, she was, she was not ride or die there in that last moment."

Andy Cohen teases a "very emotional reaction" during Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion due to the season finale

During a recent episode of Radio Andy, the talk show host and his co-host, John Hill, discussed the Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale. During the segment, Andy revealed that none of the cast members had seen the season finale before the reunion. The episode was played out for them while filming the reunion.

"If you've seen the Vanderpunmp Rules trailer none of them saw the ending of that episode. We showed it all to them at the reunion. And that inspired a very emotional reaction and debate and I think everyone seeing it together really shifted the platelets in that universe."

Andy Cohen said that some of the cast members may not have thought that they would air what happened in the finale and "bust open the fourth wall" in such an "intense way."

John said he understood Ariana's point of view. He added that she didn't want to do what the rest of the cast wanted her to do and that it was "her right on the show." Andy said that Madix saw Tom's story "so clearly" and knew that he wanted an apology from her. John called their living situation "messy" and "real" and said that he was inspired by Ariana Madix.

Andy Cohen chimed in on the Vanderpump Rules production team and said that it was interesting how they framed the segment. He added that they kind of "turned the show inside out."

What happened in Vanderpump Rules season finale?

In the Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale, the cast gathered for an event when Scheana Shay and her band performed her song about Rachel and Tom's affair. As the performance ended, Ariana went to congratulate the cast member, and the two spoke about Scheana struggling to cut Tom Sandoval out of her life.

The season 11 cast member told Ariana that she wouldn't cut him out completely but didn't want to lose her in the process either. Soon after, Sandoval interrupted their conversation in an attempt to talk to Ariana, but the latter walked away.

Tom angrily told his friends that Ariana shouldn't be on the show if she didn't want to film with her "ex." He further called her a "lazy a**" who was collecting cheques for doing nothing.

The cast members approached Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, and the three discussed Ariana's behavior. Lala Kent said she had been holding her tongue so far and proceeded to bash the Vanderpump Rules season 11 star.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will air part one of its reunion special on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, on Bravo.