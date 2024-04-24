Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 13: Recap and more details

The latest episode 13 of season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Bravo on April 23, saw Vanderpump alumni Jax and Brittany take center stage as they stir up drama and be a part of important confrontations.

This week's Vanderpump dose consisted of Scheana and Brock's marriage anniversary, and with it came discussions about their relationship. Schwartz considered moving in with Sandoval, and Jax finally came face-to-face with Lisa after he was disappointed in her for not talking for three years.

In other news, Katie and Schwartz went out for lunch, where they spoke about their current dating status and life updates. Scheana and Sandoval's equation made progress when the former tried to apologize after the latter confronted her about a past indiscretion.

What went down on episode 13 of Vanderpump Rules season 11?

Jax met up with James on Vanderpump Rules

Fans who have followed the show for long know that things weren't always smooth between the two since they worked at SUR together. However, Jax's visit to James' crib in the last episode paved the way for a better relationship.

It turns out he had visited to discuss the brunch the two had organized at SUR. While talking about the attendees, Jax said he was disappointed about Katie's presence there since she had spread cheating rumors about him.

At the brunch, Jax confronted Lisa in an attempt to end their long-pending hiatus. Lisa slammed him for calling her just "a prop" on a podcast, while Jax was disappointed she didn't check on him or Brittany for three years. After Lisa called him a hypocrite for saying so, Jax apologized to her, hugged her, and said that he loved her.

Scheana and Brock's relationship struggles

While Jax went to James' place, Brittany visited Scheana's, where the latter opened up about the struggles of her married life. She admitted to getting into fights with her husband more often than before.

Scheana accepted that spending more time together could mend their relationship, considering that their fights were the result of their reduced time together. She also came clean about her anxieties about Brock cheating on her.

She said that she was scared Brock would cheat on her with Lala and kept pushing the intrusive thoughts away. She also said that she didn't want a nanny in the house because she was paranoid that Brock would sleep with her.

On Vanderpump Rules, Brock was seen in a conversation with his friend Luke, whom he confided in about his side of the story. He said that he wanted to help Scheana out with finances since she was the sole breadwinner of the house, which he thought would ease some tensions in their relationship.

Katie and Schwartz' lunch on Vanderpump Rules

On their little meetup, the two mainly gave updates about their daily lives, a step toward a healthy friendship. Katie asked him if he was in a relationship with Joe Wenberg because he posted a picture with him. Schwartz declined, stating that he didn't want to be in a relationship.

They also talked about their dates with Tori Keeth and compared them to see who was closer to her. While Schwartz admitted to only getting a peck, Katie claimed to have gotten a full French.

Sandoval and Scheana talk again on Vanderpump Rules

Scheana said that his cheating scandal gave her paranoia about Brock cheating on her with Lala. Whereas Sandoval felt like Scheana was constantly talking about Scandoval and acting like a bigger victim than Ariana.

An infuriated Sandoval reminded her of the time she slept with Brandi Glanville's husband, Eddie Cibrian, calling her the "other woman" in a relationship. Brock interfered and reminded him that she was in her 20s when that happened, while Tom was in his 40s when he chose to cheat.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 drop on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.