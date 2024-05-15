Vanderpump Rules reunion: Tom Sandoval’s comparison of George Floyd and Scandoval discussed

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The segment was part one of the three-part reunion, where the cast sat down with WWHL host Andy Cohen to discuss the events of the latest season.

The talk show host wanted to discuss an array of topics, including Tom Sandoval's comparison of the media attention that "Scandoval," or his affair with Rachel Leviss, got in 2023.

In February 2024, the New York Times sat down with the Bravo celebrity to talk about the aftermath of Scandoval. He was asked why it became a big thing, and Tom replied:

"I'm not a pop culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"

During Tuesday's episode, Andy Cohen asked him about the comparison he made. The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member said that while he wasn't going to defend what he said, his comment was about the "absurdity" of it. He added that he thought of the big things in the news, and they popped into his head.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion: Tom Sandoval clears the air about George Floyd comparison

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 16, Reunion Part 1, Andy Cohen asked Tom Sandoval about the aftermath of his affair with Rachel or Raquel Leviss. The talk show host noted that it seemed like Tom took two steps forward and "10 steps back."

He brought up the comments the cast member made in February 2024 when he seemingly compared Scandoval to the likes of the murder of George Floyd as well as O.J. Simpson.

Andy Cohen asked the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member to talk to people watching about why they should believe Tom had grown since then. Sandoval asked the talk show host if he needed to do a "sales pitch" about himself, and Cohen told Tom that he didn't need to defend himself but rather asked him what he thought of it.

Tom Sandoval said that he wasn't going to defend himself but found it absurd that a scandal had gotten so big. He added that there were "big things" in the news, and they were movements.

Lala Kent asked him if he meant to say that those were real things that were happening and were "newsworthy." She added that he thought his affair with Rachel Leviss was capturing attention, although it was not worthy.

"I was seeing the scandal sandwiched between the f*cking war in Ukraine and like some other sh*t and I'm like, 'Why is this, like this is stupid.' Why is CNN f*cking talking about a cheating scandal on a guilty pleasure reality show," Tom said.

Lala Kent replied that she could "get behind" Tom's reasoning because while there were real, important events taking place, everyone was talking about Scandoval. She added that the situation was "wild" and said it was a "joke compared to what happens in the world."

Brock Davies also chimed in and said it was "clickbait" and that he wasn't paying for the New York Times to read something like that. He added that he just read the headline, which is what everyone read. Lisa Vanderpump called it a "ridiculous comparison." Andy Cohen told the Vanderpump Rules star to "fire his PR team."

Katie Maloney also chimed in and said:

"There's a concept called intent versus impact. It doesn't matter how you meant it, the problem is the impact. So this is why like you just need to think before you speak."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with part two of the reunion special on Bravo.