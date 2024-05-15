Vanderpump Rules season 11 Reunion part 1: Recap and more details explored

After Ariana walked out on Sandoval trying to talk to her on the final episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11, the reunion was eagerly anticipated by fans who wanted to see if they talked afterward. The reunion episode trailer that was put out right after the finale confirmed a heart-breaking moment between Ariana and Sandoval; which showed them both crying as they spoke to each other, making other cast mates like Lisa and Scheana cry too.

However, the first part of the three-part reunion episode, which was released on May 14, didn't see their one-on-one yet. What it instead touched upon was Ariana and Tom's living situation, Scheana's anxiety about Brock leaving her for Lala, and Sandoval's mental health.

What happened in part one of the Reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11?

Ariana and Tom discussed their living situation

As a kickoff to the episode, Andy started by asking Ariana about her co-living situation with Sandoval, which the viewers got to see throughout season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. She confirmed that they weren't living under the same roof anymore after she rented an Airbnb before moving to New York.

Sandoval and Schwartz also addressed their moving-in situation. They said they planned on buying a property together and living together. Their proposition seemed odd to Lisa, but Tom assured her, saying even his 60-year-old father lived with roommates.

They talked about Rachel

Reminiscing on the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, Lala commended Rachel for showing up for it despite the intensity in the air post-Scandoval. Looking back, Tom said he thought she was a coward because she was still discussing what went down after asking them all to move on.

Sandoval also brought up one of the headlines of Rachel's podcast which said he had "groomed" her. When he said that it made him sound like a pedophile, Lala interrupted, clarifying that the word could be used for anyone influential trying to manipulate someone younger.

Talks on Sandoval's mental health

Tom spoke about how the breaking of Scandoval on Vanderpump Rules impacted his mental health. He admitted to having suicidal thoughts and said that he was battling them to this date. Lala and Scheana felt bad for him, but Ariana reminded Andy how he had weaponized her mental health in the previous episode.

When Andy asked how, Scheana answered for Ariana, telling him that Tom had brought up her suicidal thoughts publicly. When Tom tried to retaliate, Lala shut him down, saying different people get affected by different things, and he had to be accepting of them.

They talked about the children

Lala spoke about her ongoing custody battle for her little daughter, Ocean, whom she welcomed in 2021 with ex, Randall Emmett. Talking about parenting, Scheana admitted to feeling anxious about Brock leaving her for Lala. Lala reassured her and joked that despite their throuple-like friendship, she was never going to come for Brock.

Brock talked about his two children from a previous relationship, whom he said he hadn't yet seen but willingly provided for. Katie then commended Brock's parenting for Summer Moon, his daughter with Scheana. She said that she was wrong about her impressions of Brock, because he had turned out to be a great dad.

Katie and Lala aired it out

Andy asked Ariana how it felt to see Lala and Sandoval getting along on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Ariana said that she hadn't watched the season yet. Andy then got to Katie and Lala, who weren't too warm on season 11 of the show.

Lala explained that she felt abandoned by Katie, and when Katie asked if it was because she didn't want to talk to Sandoval, Lala bit back. She referred to Katie's actions off-camera, saying she encouraged Ariana to talk about their issues on camera because she was frustrated with her, but Katie denied it.

The next two reunion episodes of Vanderpump Rules come out on Tuesdays, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.