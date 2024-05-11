Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion: Release date, what to expect and more

Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion is set to release on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, on Bravo at 8 pm ET. It is a three-part reunion with part two being released on May 21, and part three on May 28, 2024. The Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale was aired on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, and it was an emotional episode for everyone.

Similarly, the reunion for Vanderpump Rules is also expected to be emotional with shocking revelations and some jaw-dropping arguments. It will see the castmates confronting or comforting each other through the reunion.

The official trailer for the upcoming three-part reunion shows the host, Andy Cohen, revealing some exciting things. This starts with the cast’s reaction in real-time as they watch the season 11 finale together.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion: Release date

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion will be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on Bravo. It is the first part of the three-part reunion and is set to air a week after the season 11 finale was released. The second and third parts of the reunion will be released on May 21, and May 28, 2024, respectively.

Fans residing in different time zones can check out the release date and time of Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion here:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Date

Eastern Time 8 pm May 14, 2024 Pacific Time 5 pm May 14, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12 am May 15, 2024 Central European Time 2 am May 15, 2024

Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion: What to expect and more

Bravo released the first official trailer for the reunion on May 9, 2024, and revealed several interesting details about the upcoming reunion. It shows multiple emotional breakdowns and long-held secrets among the cast mates. Jax Taylor, former SURver, made a surprising cameo in the trailer.

The cast for season 11 of the show includes Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, Time Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump. Additional members, including James’ girlfriend Ally Lewber and Scheana’s husband Brock Davies, will also join the cast for the reunion.

The trailer also shows how Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's drama unfolds in the season 11 reunion. Andy described the reunion as the most dramatic reunion of the show ever.

“You’ve all been through such an interesting shared experience for over a decade that we wanted you to watch this ending together and get your real-time reactions,” the host says in the trailer.

They all were shown a clip from season 11, and then Andy asked the cast mates how that clip made them feel. Ariana Madix said that it hurt her "feelings a lot." When her former boyfriend Tom explains to her that she knows him "well enough" to know that he wasn't acting, Ariana tells him that she doesn't.

Ariana also makes her stance clear when she tells him that she wants Tom gone.

“I just want you away from me. I just want you gone,” Ariana says.

Ariana and Tom’s issues might be sorted out by the end of the reunion. While Scheana Shay has always been on Tom’s side, supporting him, she doesn't seem to be supporting him during the reunion.

Cast members and former couple, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, might also sort out the issues they faced in their relationship. Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy are also seen throughout the trailer, narrating their views on the group and fellow cast mates.

