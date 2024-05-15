Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion: Brock Davies gets emotional about kids

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired part one of the reunion special on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. During the segment, Andy Cohen asked Scheana Shay's husband, Brock Davies about his relationship with his children from a previous relationship.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Sandoval defends his poor decisions when he gets called out in the press; Ariana builds a life on Broadway with her new boyfriend, but questions remain about the shared house in L.A.; Scheana and Brock discuss the turbulence in their marriage."

The reunion host asked the couple about their trip to Australia and whether he was able to see his children. The season 11 cast member noted that he wasn't, because he wanted to leave that choice up to the children.

Later in the conversation, Brock got emotional when Lala Kent applauded him for being a great father to Summer Moon. He called it his "second chance."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast praises Brock for being a good father to Summer Moon

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion part 1, Andy Cohen asked Brock Davies about his dynamic with his children from his previous relationship. He asked the cast member whether he was able to see his ex-wife and his children during a recent trip to Australia.

Brock noted that "unfortunately" it was no longer up to him but to his children whether they wanted to see him or not. The WWHL host further asked him if was up to date with child support and Brock said he had been since they spoke about the same two years ago during the season 9 reunion special.

When Andy further enquired about his ex-wife and children not wanting to see the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member, Brock replied:

"So when it comes to that conversation, Courtney has respectfully asked me to like, 'listen, I'm not keeping you from the kids but the kids haven't told me that they want to work on this relationship with you and I don't know how to push that button."

Brock's wife, Scheana Shay, said that he couldn't push further, while Brock noted that he had been trying to figure it out but admitted to it being "tough." Lala Kent chimed in on the situation and told the cast member that he was handling it "really, really well." She said he was showing a "tremendous amount of respect" and added that he was a "great dad to Summer Moon."

Lala's comments made Brock tear up. Andy Cohen asked the Vanderpump Rules reality star if he thought Summer Moon was his "second chance" at being a good father:

"Yeah, now I believe that I have this second chance," Brock replied.

Scheana Shay chimed in and said she felt that Brock felt guilty since he wasn't always there for his children with Courtney. She added that it's been tough as well since he was such an amazing father to his and Scheana's daughter. In response, Brock said that actions have consequences.

Katie Maloney, who had previously been critical of Brock's parenting towards his older children, said:

"It's really incredible watching you with Summer, and it makes me definitely like, eat my own words."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member admitted to being a "harsh" judge and explained that it was mostly a "protection thing" for herself and her friends. She once again told Brock that he was an amazing father.

As several cast members got emotional, Andy Cohen lightened the mood by applauding Brock's commitment to his speedos.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 part one of the reunion special also saw the cast dive into the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Rachel or Raquel Leviss' affair, Ariana and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop, and more.

Tune in next week on Tuesday at 8 pm ET to watch part two of the three-part reunion special on Bravo.