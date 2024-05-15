“Nothing about her”— Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent throws shade at Katie Maloney 

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The latest segment was part one of the three-part reunion special, during which, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent got into an argument about words exchanged between the two off camera.

After the episode aired, Bravo dropped the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules After Show on YouTube, during which Lala further chimed in on the discussion she had with Katie while filming the reunion special. Lala noted that she and Katie went over conversations they both had about "certain things," and she reminded the sandwich shop owner of all she said about her business partner and friend, Ariana.

"And she said, if I start f*cking with her business, she's going to f*ck with mine. Now let's keep in mind, she don't have a business right now, all right? So let's start there, Something About Her, is nothing about her as of right now. It don't exist.

Lala Kent airs her grievances about Katie Maloney during Vanderpump Rules After Show

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules After Show, Lala Kent discussed her and Katie Maloney's season 11 reunion special conversation. The producers asked Lala why she thought she and Katie were at odds in the latest season.

"I think Katie and I were at odds because from my point of view, she was not very honest this season and I don't recognize that Katie," Lala said.

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member added that one of the reasons why she and Katie connected was because they were both about the "no bullsh*t" approach to life. She said that people may not like what comes out of their mouths, and their words may be "harsh" or "aggressive," but it was what it was.

Lala Kent referred to the phone call she mentioned during the reunion special and said she remembered the contents of it well, calling it "intense." Meanwhile, Katie, who was seated separately alongside Ariana Madix, said that Lala accused her of "being something." She noted that, while she didn't remember correctly, it had something to do with her and Madix.

In the same episode, Lala said that she didn't understand why Katie was "shying away" from what she said about Ariana to the former. She remembered Katie telling her not to mess with her business because the latter would reportedly come after Lala's work.

"I have a real life business okay, so let's start there. She got so furious about this that at the end of it, she was like, 'F*ck you Lala' and hung up the phone," Lala said.

Katie called her fight with the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member "ridiculous."

While in conversation with former cast member, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent revealed that, off camera, Katie admitted that Ariana Madix should move out of the house she shared with Tom Sandoval but had a different stance once the cameras started rolling.

"Everything Ariana was saying made perfect sense to Katie and I'm like 'Take Ariana out of it and insert Scheana, you'd be having a f*cking headache.' Could you imagine? Could you imagine? I can, and it would be very different like things like that, and then she was getting annoyed about 'I'm the only one doing sh*t for this sandwich shop, like where is she?'"

Lala continued that Katie often complained about Ariana being late with half of the rent. The Vanderpump Rules star said she believed Katie was worried about "rocking the boat" since she invested a huge sum of money in the business.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will air part 2 of the reunion special next week on Tuesday on Bravo.