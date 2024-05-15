Tom, Lala, and Scheana chime in about Vanderpump Rules season 12

Vanderpump Rules, Bravo's long-running reality show featuring a close-knit group of friends living in Los Angeles has been on air since 2013 and has seen several conflicts and controversies over the years. The Bravo show is now two episodes away from wrapping up season 11 and its on-screen future is already the talk of the town.

Fans are now speculating whether there will be a season 12 and when it will be filmed. This comes after several publications such as TMZ previously reported that production for Vanderpump Rules was currently paused. While the publication didn't explain why, several cast members from the show have since then shared their two cents on the matter.

This included Scheana Shay, who said that the cast was the last ones to know when the season would be filmed. Lala Kent said during an Amazon Live stream in May 2024 that she was going to have a "peaceful" pregnancy if the show was filmed in the summer.

Fans can binge on the Bravo show, as episodes of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock.

"Maybe a couple weeks": Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval ponders over season 12's filming schedule

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing season 11. The show drops new episodes weekly on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo and dropped part one of the reunion special on May 14, 2024.

While fans still have two more episodes before season 11 officially wraps up, conversations surrounding the future of the show are already in the air.

Earlier this year, several publications such as TMZ and Deadline reported that Vanderpump Rules season 12's production had been delayed. Although the publications didn't provide insights as to why, a "source close to the cast" confirmed the news as per Deadline. Since then, several cast members, including Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay have chimed in on the matter.

During an appearance on Fox's New Day Cleveland in May 2024, Tom Sandoval recalled how quickly the cameras picked back up after Scandoval. He added:

"What would end up happening, production would just be down, the last episode of the season, the reunion, then our secrets revealed or whatever it is, would air and then it’s maybe a couple weeks and we would be back into filming again."

Scheana Shay spoke about the show's future during an episode of her podcast, Scheananigans, and said that she "personally" felt like she didn't have any "inside information." She added that the cast members are "the last people to find out." She further said that she saw Vanderpump Rules picking up "maybe in the fall" of 2024 after The Valley wraps up.

The season 11 cast member noted that it was her "prediction" and said to "give it several months." She added:

"Let’s all just live our lives for the next five to six months and pick up where we’re at then instead of where we left off after the reunion. Because that’s where we’re all at right now is where we left off at the reunion."

Lala Kent also chimed in on the situation and said that she would have a "peaceful" pregnancy if the show would begin filming in the summer. She further noted that motherhood was her priority and that she would be "damned if anybody tries to make it difficult." She said that whenever they film, she would "keep zen" to protect her baby's peace.

Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen, also chimed in on the situation. The Bravo celebrity, who is the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise said:

"We would say, ‘You know what? Let’s put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them.’ And they will have lived, you know, life."

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.