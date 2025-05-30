Love Island USA season 7: Meet the islanders headed to Fiji

Season 7 of Love Island USA is set to take place in Fiji, where ten new contestants will enter the villa in search of connections. Hosted by Ariana Madix, the series returns with a new season on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, featuring a group of islanders, including five women and five men from across the country.
The format remains consistent with previous seasons: a group of singles will live together in a secluded villa, where they will form connections, participate in daily challenges, and go through regular re-couplings. Meanwhile, the islanders risk elimination if they remain single after a re-coupling or if voted out by the public or fellow contestants.
Who are the Islanders on Love Island USA season 7?
The women of Love Island USA season 7
1) Belle-A Walker
Belle-A Walker, originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, works as a model and at her family’s locally owned coffee shop. Her Instagram profile is @perksofisabelle, where she currently has over 15K followers.
2) Chelley Bissainthe
Chelley Bissainthe is from Orlando, Florida. She works as a model and also shares content related to fashion and lifestyle online. Her Instagram handle is @_slimthin, where she has 16.8K followers as of now.
3) Huda Mustafa
Huda Mustafa is an athlete from Raleigh, North Carolina. She also offers online coaching, alongside being an influencer. Her Instagram profile is @hudabubbaaa, and she currently has 113K followers.
4) Olandria Carthen
Olandria Carthen comes from Decatur, Alabama. She works in the modeling industry and is a graduate from Tuskegee University. Her Instagram account is @x__0lan, with a follower count of 19.6K as of this writing.
5) Yulissa Escobar
Yulissa Escobar is from Miami, Florida, and works in the real estate and hospitality field, as per her Instagram bio. She also shares lifestyle content online, including Instagram, where she goes by @yulissaaescobar and currently has 56.9K followers.
The men of Love Island USA season 7
1) Ace Greene
Ace Greene is based in Los Angeles, California. He teaches dance lessons on TikTok and is also a DJ. His Instagram username is @realacegreene, and he has built an audience of 790K followers.
2) Austin Shepard
Austin Shepard is from Northville, Michigan, and has recently moved to Florida. His Instagram page, @2fastnfurious, has nearly 3.5K followers as of now. Additionally, Austin can be followed on TikTok under the handle @sidestrokeshep.
3) Jeremiah Brown
Jeremiah Brown is another islander from Los Angeles, California. He works as a model and has worked for brands such as True Religion and New Balance. His Instagram profile is @findjeremiah, with a follower base of 4.8K.
4) Nicolas Vansteenberghe
Nicolas Vansteenberghe is a registered nurse from Jacksonville, Florida. He also works as a model and joins the cast with a healthcare background. His Instagram is @nicolasvans, where he has 19.3K followers.
5) Taylor Williams
Taylor Williams lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He works as a model and was on the cover of Wonderland magazine last year for Louis Vuitton. His Instagram username is @twill.3, and he currently has 19.7K followers.
What to know about Love Island USA season 7
Season 7 of Love Island USA will be set in Fiji, marking a return to one of the show’s most recognized tropical settings. Furthermore, as with past seasons, viewer participation may influence outcomes through public votes.
The season premiere is on Tuesday, June 3, at 9 PM ET. Following the premiere, new episodes will air daily, excluding Wednesdays, exclusively on Peacock. Subscribers will also have access to previous seasons of Love Island USA, along with related spin-offs such as Love Island Games, Love Island All Stars, and Love Island South Africa.
Catch Love Island USA on Peacock.