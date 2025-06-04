Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 1 this week on Tuesday, June 4, 2025, on Peacock. The first episode introduced the new islanders who arrived in Fiji to find love and saw the first coupling-up ceremony of the show.

After a kissing challenge, the female cast members were asked to make their choices known by kissing the male islander of their choice. Hude Mustafa kissed Jeremiah Brown and coupled up with him.

However, when it was time for Yulissa to make her feelings known, she also picked Jeremiah. In order to make their choices known, the girls had to kiss the islanders but Jeremiah refused to let Yulissa kiss him on the lips and offered her his cheek instead.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Jeremiah letting Yulissa only kiss him on the cheek and praised his connection with Huda online. One person wrote on X:

"JEREMIAH AND HUDA FOR EVERRRRRRRRRRRRR THE WAY HE HAD YULISSA ONLY GIVE A KISS ON THE CHEEK. THATS HUDAS MAN."

"Aww Jeremiah was being a gentlemen he kissed yulissa on the cheek to respect huda. That’s a good man Savannah," a fan commented.

"I appreciate Jeremiah swerving Yulissa!! He wanted what he wanted and f*ck the boys for tryna make him feel bad for not mackin on everything!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Jeremiah and Huda's pairing:

"JEREMIAH SWERVING GRANNY BABY ??????? OH ITS A HUDA AND JEREMIAH SUMMERRRR," a person wrote.

"huda and jeremiah saying love you already oh he’s gonna break her heart isn’t he.." a fan commented.

"idk something about jeremiah pulling the pictures of him and huda out his coat pocket oh they got me," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"I'm already obsessed with Huda and ngl I kinda like the chemistry with Jeremiah," a person wrote.

"huda and jeremiah holding hands already… yeah this is going to be perfect or crash so bad," a tweet read.

"I really liked the things he said earlier"— Huda chooses Jeremiah as her partner in Love Island USA season 7 premiere

In the season premiere of Love Island USA season 7, the women had the power to choose their partners. However, to make their choices known, they had to let their lips do the talking. The host, Ariana Madix, presented the female islanders with a bag of tokens that decided the order in which they kissed the male cast members.

When it was Huda's turn, Ariana Madix told her that although Chelley and Ace were already paired up, she could steal him if she wanted. However, the Love Island USA season 7 cast member had other plans.

"You got this," Ariana said as Huda made her way to the boys.

Although she initially walked towards Nicholas, she swerved and kissed Jeremiah. Ariana joked that Huda could kiss multiple people if she wanted but Jeremiah joked that the Love Island USA season 7 cast member should stay by his side if she liked. However, Huda made her way to Ace and kissed him before walking back to the rest of the girls.

Ariana asked Jeremiah how the kiss was and he said it was "amazing." The host also asked Ace the same question and he joked that he wasn't thrilled about being someone's choice but said that Huda was beautiful.

Ultimately, Huda picked Jeremiah and the host asked her to stand next to him. When she asked the islander why she chose him, the participant said:

"I really liked the things he said earlier about how he's looking for a girlfriend and I feel like I need a more emotionally mature man."

However, Huda wasn't the only cast member with her eyes on Jeremiah. When it was Yulissa's turn to make her choices known, she walked over to kiss the male islander. However, out of respect for Huda, he asked her to only kiss his cheek.

Fans reacted to the segment online and praised Jeremiah for being respectful.

Love Island USA season 7 will air episode 2 tomorrow on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on Peacock.

