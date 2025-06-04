Love Island USA season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham: Where are they now?

After capturing viewers' attention during their appearance on Love Island USA season 6, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have continued to stay in the public eye. The couple, who were crowned winners of the 2024 season, are still together and are focusing on career growth and individual projects.

Although they have not moved in together, they remain active in each other’s lives, frequently appearing in public events and on social media. As per NBC, Kordell moved to Los Angeles, where Serena resides, and they continue to collaborate professionally while maintaining individual careers in entertainment, modeling, and branding.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham's life after Love Island USA season 6

Continued relationship status and living dituation

Serena and Kordell confirmed they are still in a relationship. However, Serena clarified in a conversation with People magazine that they are not living together. In the interview released on October 2, 2024, she said:

"No apartment. There's none of that. The next step would be engagement… I can live with you when we're engaged."

Later on May 13, 2025, Kordell echoed a similar sentiment to E! News, saying:

"We’re doing good. No major thing is happening that's causing anything — just smooth sailings."

Despite not sharing a home, the Love Island USA season 6 couple remains closely connected. Kordell relocated to Los Angeles soon after the season ended, aligning geographically with Serena’s residence. They celebrated Kordell’s 23rd birthday with a surprise party Serena organized in Atlanta, where he is working on an unnamed project.

The couple's career highlights

Following the show, Serena signed deals with several notable brands, including Neutrogena, Shea Moisture, and Beyoncé's Cécred. She appeared in photoshoots for Essence and Savage x Fenty and took part in Paris Fashion Week. She also conducted interviews at the Grammys, including a segment with Coco Jones, and is featured in Peacock's upcoming spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

In October 2024, Serena discussed future plans in her Essence interview, stating:

“I want something very easy and accessible for Black women, especially young Black women in college.”

The Love Island USA star also shared that she had operated a braiding business for four years, using that experience as the foundation for her long-term goal of creating a haircare line.

Kordell Beckham attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards. (Image via Getty)

Kordell, on the other hand, signed on as the Chief Fantaseez Officer (CFO) with Cheez-Its and worked with the brand to develop a flavor combination. He appeared in marketing content for Temptations as a cat owner and also walked in fashion week.

He participated in an episode of a podcast titled For the Fellas and featured in Vogue magazine. His acting career is currently in progress, with filming underway for a yet-to-be-announced scripted project. Speaking to Disrupshion magazine on April 4, 2025, he explained:

“I’ve been completing goals, from my most wanted deals to walking on the runway, to even making it in Vogue...If you drown out the negativity and keep the positive side going, it’s easy to stay focused.”

Media and joint appearances

The couple from Love Island USA has been making appearances in the media. They were featured together on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, and Unapologetically Angel Reese. Additionally, they co-starred in the lyric video for Summer Walker’s Heart Of A Woman.

Their social media accounts remain updated with joint content. Both continue to build their presence across platforms, while also maintaining individual professional pursuits. Fans can check out their Instagram under the handles @serenaapagee and @korde1ll.

Catch Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

