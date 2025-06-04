Love Island USA season 7 premiered on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, on Peacock. The episode saw the new singles meet each other when two islanders discovered they had previously met. When Ariana Madix asked about the cast members' first impressions of each other, Ace and Chelley revealed that they had previously met outside of a club and had spoken to each other.

During the first coupling ceremony, the female Islanders had to let their choices be known in the form of kisses. Chelley kissed Austin and Ace but wanted to couple up with the latter. However, some of the other female cast members also wanted to couple up with him, including Yulissa, who stole Ace from Chelley.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Yulissa's involvement with Ace and criticized her for the same. One person wrote on X:

"Yullisa you will crumble for stealing Ace."

"Ace & Chelley were paired up, Yulissa stole Ace, Ace didn't even get an option to stay with Chelley so Chelley got paired with Austin?!? yulissa count your days," a fan commented.

"yulissa stealing ace from chelley, and forcing her to be paired with austin….j really hate this b*tch…." a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Ace and Chelley's chemistry:

"ace and chelley are giving me yearning, invisible string theory kind of couple. their chemistry is literally radiating off the screen. i need them together so bad. yulissa, ur finished," a person wrote.

"oh ace and chelly are definitely finding their way back to eachother austin and yulissa your days are NUMBER," a fan commented.

"ace and chelley start out w other ppl but as the season progresses figure out how much they actually like each other- friends to lovers arc, jealousy arc.. WALK WITH ME," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"the twinkle in chelley and ace's eyes when they look at each other…the chemistry…" a person wrote.

"Love that the girls gloating about Chelley & Ace connection in front of Yulissa! Chelley will have her man in a second!" a fan commented.

"I do want to get to know you" — Chelley talks to Ace about their chemistry after Yulissa steals him in Love Island USA season 7 premiere

In the Love Island USA season 7 premiere, the first coupling ceremony bound Ace and Yulissa together after the latter stole him from Chelley. However, the cast members who had previously met outside the show sat down for a conversation and discussed how the ceremony unfolded.

Ace told Challey he believed fate had brought them together on Love Island USA, stating what the odds were of that happening. Chelley told him she wasn't going to pick him at first, and the male season 7 islander said he "felt" that.

Chelley explained that she didn't want to be biased but knew in her gut that she wanted to pick him. Ace said it was because she was probably comfortable, and the Love Island USA cast member said it was also her feeling attracted towards him.

"I do want to get to know you, but I'm like, damn, like you got took," she added.

Ace asked Chelley if she felt "some type of way" about Yulissa kissing him, and she said she "really wasn't upset" because she understood that was the process of the Peacock reality show. However, Ace admitted to having a different reaction to seeing Chelley kiss someone else.

"I mean, I do know, obviously there's something there, something I don't know, maybe it could be minuscule, yeah I don't know, but I am mindful of that, and I don't want to pretend," Ace said.

The male reality star said he felt the same way, and they agreed to see what happens next.

Fans commented on Ace and Chelley's chemistry online and were upset by Yulissa stealing the male islander from Chelley.

Episode 1 of Love Island USA season 7 will air on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on Peacock.

