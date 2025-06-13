I just want Love Island USA's Jeremiah to be honest with Huda — We know he wants to break free

The relationship of Love Island USA season 7's so-called power couple, Jeremiah and Huda, is slowly cracking. The more they get to know one another, the more they realize that everything is not as simple as they thought it would be. In episode 8 of the dating series, their relationship reached a new low, where Jeremiah found himself in a predicament, feeling unsure about Huda.

In my opinion, as a viewer, Jeremiah was never the right fit for Huda. From rushing into a closed-off relationship with Huda to lacking emotional maturity, he had many flaws. However, as the episodes progressed, Huda emerged with bigger issues, including insecurity, blind obsession, and delusion.

While I understand that she longs for a man in her life who will be worthy enough to be introduced to her daughter, I dislike how it has blinded her from seeing the obvious symptoms that hint at Jeremiah's detachment from her. At this point, if you ask me, Jeremiah should be open and upfront with Huda and state his true feelings, instead of tagging her along and flaming her delusional expectations.

Jeremiah's detachment became apparent after Huda disclosed she was a mother. However, it became too evident in episode 8 of Love Island USA when Jeremiah started complaining about Huda's behavior to Nic, saying she treated him like her child. It almost sounded like Jeremiah now got the 'ick' from Huda.

In my opinion, Jeremiah has still not been able to internalize that he is in a couple with a single mother. Consequently, whenever Huda acted overly affectionately, Jeremiah tied that to her role as a mother.

I strongly believe Jeremiah should be honest with Huda and tell her that he is no longer interested in her, because the disconnect is too obvious. Instead of criticizing her behavior or using other external factors as excuses, Jeremiah should let Huda in on his feelings.

Love Island USA star Jeremiah feels Huda treats him like a kid or a dog

During a private conversation with Huda in episode 8 of Love Island USA, Jeremiah opened up about pursuing other connections. While he tried the roundabout and slick way of saying he was open to exploring other connections without admitting that he was open, to me, as an average viewer, the ulterior motive was loud and clear.

On one hand, he said he was not pursuing anyone, but on the other, he stated that he could not guarantee her that nothing would change in the future. Not only are the statements contradictory, but they also show where Jeremiah's head is at. Although he did not admit it, it was not difficult to decode that he wanted to explore other connections.

The uncertainty about their future in the Love Island USA villa sounded odd, especially since it came from someone who said he was all about Huda.

"But basically, I'm with you till the wills fall off. And then if that sadly happens, then we can, you know, be on some other s**t. Hopefully, that doesn't happen. But until then, I'm rocking with you," Jeremiah said.

By saying this before potentially breaking Huda's heart, the Love Island USA star conveniently cleaned his plate. Now, if things went south, Jeremiah could say, "I told you so."

I wish Jeremiah had told Huda that he wanted a break or that he had lost interest in her, instead of strategically playing both sides. His desire to know other women was not difficult to miss. I think Jeremiah should disclose his true feelings while they are still in the early stage of the competition to reduce the impact on Huda.

Later in the conversation, when Huda praised him for treating her well so far by saying, "You're doing great," Jeremiah lost his calm.

"I hate when you say that... It seems like you're, like, talking to like a kid or like a dog," he remarked.

The following morning, during a one-on-one conversation with Nic, the Love Island USA alum confessed that he felt like he could not continue with Huda "no more." To explain why he felt that way, Jeremiah recalled how Huda praised him earlier in the morning by saying, "You did so good," after he brought her breakfast.

"She just be saying s**t, like, just strange little comments. Like, that's unnecessary. Like, good job. Like, a pat on the back type s**t," he said.

It illustrates how deeply disconnected Jeremiah felt. When, instead of communicating with Huda and addressing the issue, he chose to discuss it with Nic, I knew Jeremiah was too far gone. A man who wants his relationship to work will talk things out with his partner. However, Jeremiah did not, which made it evident that he was looking for an out, not a solution.

The Love Island USA contestant added that the comments were "weird as f**k," proving that he now found Huda's demeanor repulsive.

"I think sometimes she just treats me like her kid. Like, she goes into mama mode. Like, there's a certain she says or does that I'm just like, 'I'm not your kid, I'm your partner. Like, not partner, but I'm coupled with you. So, it's like don't treat me like your kid," he said.

This brings me back to my argument that Jeremiah never recovered from the fact that Huda is a mother, and now, if you ask me, he is simply looking for reasons to break up with her. I only hope that he shares his honest feelings with Huda, instead of misleading her and convincing her into thinking he is okay with her situation.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

