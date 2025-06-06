"And you're 24?" — Love Island USA star Jeremiah reacts to Huda revealing she's a mother

Love Island USA season 7 returned with episode 3 on June 5, 2025. The dating series saw the islanders exploring their connections and playing a game in which each answered personal questions, resulting in a shift in villa dynamics. In one of the segments of the episode, 24-year-old single mother Huda pulled her partner, Jeremiah, for a private conversation and disclosed that she was a mother.

The news surprised Jeremiah, who said:

"You're a mom? And you're 24?"

Huda then revealed she was the mother of a 4-year-old and hoped Jeremiah would take the news well. However, he struggled to process the information. He refused to meet Huda's gaze when she asked him to look at her for reassurance. Although the episode ended without showing any more of their conversation, the tension between them became evident.

Earlier in a Love Island USA episode, Huda had mistakenly divulged that she lived in a 2-bedroom house, piquing Jeremiah's curiosity about the purpose of the extra room. Despite inquiring about it, Jeremiah failed to get an answer out of Huda, as she was not prepared to reveal she was a mother just then. However, in the latest segment, she decided to be open and upfront with Jeremiah.

"I hope that you stay true to your feelings" — Love Island USA alum Huda requests Jeremiah not to judge her based on her secret

In the game the islanders played in episode 3 of Love Island USA season 7, each answered personal and meaningful questions, revealing sides to them that were previously unknown, in hopes of getting to know one another better. However, certain answers led to further questions and doubts.

In one of the questions, the cast was asked how many people they had said "I love you" to. Jeremiah revealed that he had used the phrase for ten people, which unsettled Huda. Consequently, she pulled him aside for a conversation, hoping to get an explanation, and, at the same time, disclose her secret to maintain transparency and strengthen their bond.

Huda feared Jeremiah was "love bombing" her, however, he assured her that he was not. The Love Island USA star explained that he said "I love you" frequently to girls when he was in high school and not mature enough to understand the meaning of it. Jeremiah clarified that he had been "real patient" since and did not throw the word around unless he knew the person was "worth it."

Huda then asked Jeremiah about his "non-negotiables," preparing to reveal her secret. The male islander responded that he would not date someone who lacked long-term friendships or communication skills, and was resistant to a family-oriented mindset.

Hearing that, Huda clarified that she wanted to know the type of girl Jeremiah was looking for. She then added that she had "so much" to tell him and wanted him to know her on a "deeper level."

"But I just hope, like, regardless of whatever I say, I hope that you stay true to your feelings," Huda mentioned.

Jeremiah was confused by Huda's comments and asked her, "What does that mean?" The single mother hesitated to reveal her secret, but when Jeremiah prodded, she said there was a reason why she was "so emotionally mature."

Huda stated that she was not "ashamed" of who she was, but, at the same time, did not know how Jeremiah would react to her revelation. After going back and forth for a while, Huda mentioned that she waited for a while because she wanted to ensure she could trust Jeremiah. Ultimately, she uncovered the truth.

"I am a mom," Huda said.

The disclosure disturbed Jeremiah, as he said, "Oh my god" multiple times, struggling to internalize what he had just heard. The Love Island USA episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering about the aftermath of their conversation.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.

