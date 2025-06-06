"Crocodile tears"— Love Island USA fans react to Huda crying over Olandria's firepit comment

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 3 this week on Peacock. The episode saw the aftermath of the latest firepit ceremony, during which Huda told the other female islanders that they deserved "real men" after everyone but Jeremiah chose to swap partners. At the time, Olandria told her that nobody was upset and that Huda didn't need to say that.

In Thursday's episode, while Olandria and Bella-A were talking, they noticed Huda crying, and Olandria said she hoped it wasn't because of what she said. Meanwhile, Huda told Chelley that she was upset by Olandria telling her to stop talking in front of everyone. Later in the episode, Olandria approached the cast member and apologized for hurting her feelings.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Huda and Olandria's conversation online and criticized the latter for crying. One person wrote on X:

"There was nothing wrong with Olandria's tone. She told her they would chat later cause Huda was obviously confused and it wasn't the time to get into it. Crocodile tears - it's always a "tone" issue when it comes to playing victim to a black woman."

"Alright! Let’s get it poppin. I hope we swiftly move past Huda’s crocodile tears. Olandria, they could never make me hate you," a fan commented.

"“why would you say something like that in public instead of private, i thought we were suppose to be sisters” huda girllll get a grip. olandria ain’t even do allat for you to be crying ??" a tweet read.

Love Island USA season 7 fans were glad Olandria cleared the air:

"i will say @peacock i like that you guys had some sense and gave olandria the proper edit and made it clear that she wasn’t trying to be mean or embarrass huda as well as show them clearing the air," a person wrote.

"y’all were threatening to put your hands on olandria over that huda disagreement when she didn’t even realize she was being rude and the situation was hashed out not even an hour later," a fan commented.

"olandria immediately felt bad seeing huda cry and went straight to apologize and clear up any misunderstandings. she is not the mean girl y’all are making her out to be. y’all just love to villainize black women," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"yall dragged huda & olandria so bad for something they fixed in 30 seconds… & huda? twitter brought up her child, admitted they were happy they could stop pretending to like her, called her all types of names, called her a scammer etc…" a person wrote.

"So Olandria was woman enough to apologize for hurting Huda’s feelings but Huda didn’t apologize for her comments? Man FOH!" a fan commented.

"It just confused me"— Huda comments on Olandria shutting her down in public while on Love Island USA season 7

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 3, Chelley consoled Huda while she cried over what happened between her and Olandria in episode 2's firepit ceremony. She told the cast member that she didn't know why Olandria would say something like that to her in public, while Chelley explained that she didn't think the cast member meant anything by it.

Huda argued that she would never do that to someone else and termed Olandria's behavior as "rude." Huda further chimed in on the misunderstanding in a confessional and said she didn't know the bombshells or the male islanders, and that Olandria was supposed to be like a sister to her.

"It just confused me because I thought I was doing the right thing," she added.

Meanwhile, Bella-A explained to Olandria that her comment to Huda came across as if the latter was "doing too much," and Olandria felt bad about the same. Later in the episode, she approached Huda and apologized for her comment, and the two cleared the air.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Huda crying over Olandria's comment online and felt they were insincere.

Episode 4 of Love Island USA season 7 will air on Friday, June 6, 2025, on Peacock.

