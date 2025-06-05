 ⁠Olandria was on point while clocking Huda and Jeremiah at the latest Love Island USA recoupling ceremony, if you ask me

Love Island USA season 7 saw its first recoupling ceremony in episode 2. Ahead of the ceremony, the pairs were decided after the female islanders were given a choice of who they wanted to pair up with. However, the opposite happened in episode 2, as the men decided the future of their relationships.

While Jeremiah decided to stay with Huda, Taylor, Ace, Nicholas, and Austin decided they wanted to explore other connections and honor the format of the show. While Chelley, Olandria, and Belle-A, were not upset by their partners' decisions, Huda didn't like it and told the women they deserved "some real men."

Her comment didn't sit well with Olandria, who asked her not to comment, but Huda was confused by the response. The Love Island USA season 7 star told her they would talk about it later and told her that it was okay if she was upset by the other islanders' behavior.

I completely agree with Olandria shutting down Huda's commentary about the other islanders' choices to recouple instead of staying with the people they previously paired up with. Although Huda and Jeremiah have only known each other for a few days, they already seem to have a strong bond. However, it is not okay for the female islander to imply the other men weren't "real men" because they made a different choice.

I also believe their relationship is very surface level, contrary to what they're trying to portray, as Huda is yet to tell Jeremiah that she is a mother to a child. I also agree with Olandria's take that the male Love Island USA season 7 cast member was doing too much too quickly, which I would personally term as love bombing.

Moreover, they also have trust issues, which were evident in episode 2 from both sides. While Jeremiah refused to believe that Huda had not participated in the blindfold kissing challenge, the latter made it a point that Jeremiah could see her when he was talking to the new bombshell.

"I like knowing that a guy is, like, fully invested in me"— Huda chimes in on waiting to tell Jeremiah that she is a mother while on Love Island USA season 7

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 1, Jeremiah and Huda discussed their fast-paced relationship and how close they felt already. The two talked about how close they were to their sisters, and Jeremiah asked how Huda felt about their connection.

Huda said she was good but wanted to make sure that the Love Island USA season 7 islander was being honest about who he was and how he felt. Jeremiah told her that everyone was advising him not to put all his eggs in one basket, but he liked her. Huda told him she felt the same way about him.

As the conversation continued, the Love Island USA season 7 couple discussed their life outside the show, including their living situations. Huda asked Jeremiah if he was living alone, and he told her that he was about to have a roommate in August. When he asked about how she lived, Huda told him that she had a two-bedroom apartment but refused to talk about whether she lived with someone.

She told him that she would tell him later, and also Jeremiah wanted to know more, but he didn't push for details. Explaining her decision not to tell the cast member about her child, Huda told the cameras,

"Just to play it safe, I like knowing that a guy is, like, fully invested in me before I spill the beans on me having a kid. I don't want to tell somebody something, and they're not even, like, all about me."

Love Island USA season 7 episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Peacock, and episode 3 is set to air on Thursday, June 5, 2025, on the streaming platform.

