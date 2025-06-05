"The voice of reason"— Love Island USA fans praise Olandria clocking Huda and Jeremiah

Love Island USA season 7 saw its first recoupling ceremony in episode 2, which aired on June 4, 2025, on Peacock. After the new bombshells entered the villa, the islanders got a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

While episode 1 saw the women get the power to choose their partners, episode 2 saw the men in power as they had to decide whether they wanted to stay with their current connections or explore more.

Every male islander, apart from Jeremiah, opted to explore other connections at the recoupling ceremony. His partner, Huda, praised him and told him she was proud of him. However, Huda's comments didn't sit well with everyone, including Olandria, who told her that they weren't upset that their partners wanted to pair up with other people.

Fans online reacted to the tense moment and praised Olandria for "clocking" Huda and Jeremiah's behavior.

"olandria needs to stay she is the voice of reason the girls need because she clocked both ace and jeremiah quickly," one person wrote on X.

"LMFAOOOO Olandria told Huda to miss her with all that "I don't like this/y'all deserve real men" talk. Exactly, it's Day 2 and Jeremiah is not a prize and you are omitting that you have a kid," a fan commented.

"YUPPP OLANDRIA NEEDS TO GET HER!! especially after huda was bragging in the makeup room about how obsessed jeremiah was and OLANDRIA CORRECTLY TOLD HER NAH GIRL THAT IS IN FACT SCARY AFTER TWO DAYS," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 thanked Olandria for standing up to Huda.

"THANK YOU OLANDRIA!!!! Omfg I knew she’d see through Huda’s weirdo energy like girl shut up Jeremiah is playing you and you’re too busy hiding your kid from him to see that," a person wrote.

"I honestly think Olandria has clocked that Jeremiah is love bombing Huda because at the beginning of the ep she said that it was scary how fast they’re moving…that’s why I think she made that comment and clocked Huda at the fire pit," a fan commented.

"Y’all are not gonna sit here on Beyoncé’s internet and convince me that Olandria is in any way jealous of Huda & Jeremiah. If we’re gonna be anything, let’s be tf fr lmao," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"huda saying “i’m proud of you. brownie points” to jeremiah and telling the girls “y’all need real men” when it’s only been 2 days and her man is a cheater…sorry but i understand why olandria spoke up," a person wrote.

"huda didn’t seem to have mal intentions with her comment but i already know y’all are gonna paint olandria as a bully bc she wasn’t fw it so im sticking beside her. sorry but it’s day 2 and huda’s already acting like she and jeremiah are locked in.. no baby," a fan commented.

"Y'all deserve some real men"— Huda comments on the male islanders' decision to explore other options during Love Island USA season 7 episode 2

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 2, after the entry of two new bombshells, the islanders attended their first recoupling ceremony. Typical to the show's format, during such cremeons, the current pairs decide whether they want to continue their relationships with their partners or explore a new connection.

Every male Love Island USA season 7 islander, apart from Jeremiah, wanted to let go of the partners they picked in episode 1 and form new connections. After all the men had made their decisions, Huda, who was the only islander whose partner chose to stay with her, praised him for sticking by her.

"Y'all deserve some real men," she added.

Olandria told Huda she didn't have to "play that," and the latter asked what she meant. The female Love Island USA season 7 cast member told her that they were not upset and that although Huda might be feeling a certain way, it was alright.

"Let's have a nice little chat," Olandria added.

Although it wasn't revealed what Olandria wanted to talk to Huda about, it wasn't the first time the islander implied that she disagreed with Huda and Jeremiah's relationship. Earlier in the episode, Olandria expressed concern about how fast their relationship was progressing.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Olandria clocking the couple and praised her for the same.

Love Island USA season 7 will air episode 3 on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

